The Secret To Tender Salmon Is Hiding In Your Pantry

Say goodbye to dry salmon! You can amplify your everyday salmon dinner with one item that's probably already in your pantry. Brown sugar is a key ingredient for preparing a juicy, tender, and flavorful filet. This sweet staple complements salmon because the sugar caramelizes beautifully when cooked, allowing for a depth of sweet flavor that balances salmon's brinier, heartier components. Additionally, when the sugar caramelizes, it creates a crispy, slightly sticky exterior. This layer forms an outer crust that helps prevent moisture from escaping during the cooking process. This keeps the interior juicy and tender.

You can incorporate brown sugar into your salmon recipe with a marinade (like in our five-ingredient glazed salmon recipe) or in a zesty, spiced dry rub. If you go the marinade route, bathing the salmon in a thick glaze allows it to absorb extra moisture, increasing its succulent taste. On the other hand, a dry rub creates a crispy crust that keeps the center soft and velvety. Top off the salmon with a drizzle of honey or a fresh squeeze of either lemon or orange juice to boost the sweet and savory flavors even further.