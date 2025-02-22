Lemon juice is a common ingredient in everything from pasta dishes to stews to desserts. In theory, it adds a bit of zing and brightness, but there are some mistakes everyone makes with lemon juice that can lead to it falling flat. And then there are the mistakes that won't mess up your dish but will waste your time. But once you know what they are, you can learn how to avoid them.

Advertisement

Perhaps you're adding lemon juice too early and causing your meal to come out with dull, muddy notes. Or maybe you haven't figured out the right way to balance dishes using citrus and your dishes are suffering for it. Whatever the issue, know that you're not alone.

While lemon juice might seem like a simple ingredient, there are all kinds of ways you can go wrong with it. Once you've learned how to master this everyday addition, your cooking will improve and you'll be able to level up even the most basic recipe. We're here to highlight the common missteps and tell you what to do instead.