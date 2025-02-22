Elevate Your Cocktail Game With This Irish Butter-Washed Old Fashioned Recipe

The old fashioned is an absolute classic cocktail, both in the sense that it has made the rounds for quite a while and that it fits the original billing of what defined a cocktail, back when the word was first coined: it consists primarily of spirits, sugar, and bitters. That's all it is, aside from a bit of fruit. The enduring quality of these original cocktails (the sazerac is said to be the very first cocktail) certainly has to do with their simplicity. But when a cocktail is renowned for consisting of precise measures of only a few ingredients, how does one improve upon it? Well, with butter, of course.

Fat washing is a technique in which liquid fats (in this case, melted butter) are mixed with liquor, imbuing the spirits with their flavors. The mixture is then cooled to solidify the fat, which is then strained out. The resulting booze returns to its original appearance while keeping the flavors of whichever fat was used.

In this recipe, we make use of two delightful Irish products to create a luxurious spin on an old fashioned. A classic old fashioned would be made with bourbon or rye, but in this recipe we substitute Irish whiskey, giving the cocktail a mellow flavor with notes of malt and caramel — which happen to pair beautifully with Irish butter. While most of the butter is removed, its essence remains, leaving a silkiness and trace of buttery flavor that is just wonderful.

