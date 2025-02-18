Here's What To Know About The Verdict Lounge From Kitchen Nightmares

Each new season of "Kitchen Nightmares" brings exposure to different restaurants and comes steeped in the expectation that Gordon Ramsay will blow his top at the owners. In September 2024, the hot-headed celebrity chef headed to New Orleans to profile several restaurants, including The Verdict Restaurant and Lounge.

Advertisement

The Verdict opened in 2022, aiming to "capture the spirit, the warmth, and the soul of the South," per the establishment's website. Owner Melika Honoré explained the name was inspired by the good and bad decisions she has made throughout her life (via WWLTV). Designed with a judicial theme, the lounge even displays the text, "I am the judge, I am the jury, I am The Verdict of my life" on a wall. Honoré chose New Orleans East for the location because it's her home neighborhood and to do her part in revitalizing the area, which was hurting for business. With "Kitchen Nightmares" taking inventory of the lounge, it could either be a big boost for The Verdict or final nails in the coffin.

Appearing on "Kitchen Nightmares" to be judged by Gordon Ramsay is no cakewalk. Before we find out the celebrity chef's verdict on this restaurant and lounge, let's dig into more details.

Advertisement