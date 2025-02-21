Why Your Homemade Hibachi Isn't Restaurant-Quality And Expert Tips To Fix It
At the absolute best hibachi restaurants in the U.S., it's not always about the show. Tender, perfectly cooked meat and seared veggies hot off the grill are unbeatable when done right. But if you've ever tried making hibachi at home, only to find it's missing the restaurant magic, you're not alone. That's why Mashed asked chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations what the problem is — and how to fix it. For one, it comes down to equipment. "Homemade hibachi often doesn't match up to restaurant quality because of the high-powered grills they use, which reach higher temperatures for that perfect sear and smoky flavor," he shares.
Technically, you could invest in a fancier grill. Just keep in mind that the kind you're used to seeing in hibachi restaurants is actually a teppanyaki grill. The difference between teppanyaki and hibachi is that the former is a flat top griddle, while a hibachi is a charcoal grill.
Still, even with the right equipment, you should hone certain skills if you want to master the art of hibachi. "Hibachi chefs have their timing and technique to get everything just right, like knowing when to flip the chicken to keep it juicy," Chef Steve explains. Luckily, the chef shared some pointers that can get you closer to restaurant-quality hibachi without any juggling or egg tossing needed.
How to make homemade hibachi taste more like a restaurant's
Even if your home setup doesn't have a professional-grade grill, you can still level up your hibachi game. One of the most important things to work on is properly cooking your protein. "Focus on timing the meat perfectly," Chef Steve says. "Use a thermometer until you're more comfortable with your cooking technique."
Marinating in advance also makes a huge difference. Not only does it infuse the dish with flavor, but it can also help tenderize the meat. And don't cut corners when selecting ingredients, either. "Always use high-quality meat and fresh ingredients like garlic and onions to elevate the dish," the chef advises. One go-to steak cut at almost every hibachi restaurant is sirloin, but you can try any cut you like, such as ribeye or strip, as long as it's high grade.
Finally, crank up the heat. Using a cast iron skillet or a flat-top griddle on high heat can help mimic that sizzling, smoky finish we love at hibachi restaurants. With a little practice and the right techniques, your home hibachi can be pretty impressive, even if you're not flipping spatulas in the air or making an onion volcano.