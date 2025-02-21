Why Your Homemade Hibachi Isn't Restaurant-Quality And Expert Tips To Fix It

At the absolute best hibachi restaurants in the U.S., it's not always about the show. Tender, perfectly cooked meat and seared veggies hot off the grill are unbeatable when done right. But if you've ever tried making hibachi at home, only to find it's missing the restaurant magic, you're not alone. That's why Mashed asked chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations what the problem is — and how to fix it. For one, it comes down to equipment. "Homemade hibachi often doesn't match up to restaurant quality because of the high-powered grills they use, which reach higher temperatures for that perfect sear and smoky flavor," he shares.

Technically, you could invest in a fancier grill. Just keep in mind that the kind you're used to seeing in hibachi restaurants is actually a teppanyaki grill. The difference between teppanyaki and hibachi is that the former is a flat top griddle, while a hibachi is a charcoal grill.

Still, even with the right equipment, you should hone certain skills if you want to master the art of hibachi. "Hibachi chefs have their timing and technique to get everything just right, like knowing when to flip the chicken to keep it juicy," Chef Steve explains. Luckily, the chef shared some pointers that can get you closer to restaurant-quality hibachi without any juggling or egg tossing needed.