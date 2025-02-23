What You're Doing Wrong With Your Homemade Hibachi Chicken
Ordering chicken at a hibachi restaurant is often as much about the visual experience as the food itself because you get to see the chef flexing their creativity and skills. However, if you've unsuccessfully tried to replicate the taste and texture of the meat at home, you're in luck. Chef Steve, hibachi chef and private chef at Chef Steve Creations, spoke with Mashed about common missteps with hibachi chicken and provided some tips.
First of all, hibachi-style cooking is all about using high heat for short periods of time to get that perfect sear. "A common mistake with chicken hibachi is overcooking, which dries it out and makes it tough," explains Chef Steve. "The key is to cook it just right — moist and tender, so every bite is juicy." If you accidentally overdo it, you can save your overcooked chicken by adding some sauce to counteract the dryness.
If you're concerned about your chicken being undercooked, instead of leaving it sizzling for an extra few minutes and potentially overcooking it, just quickly check the temperature. "It's okay to use a thermometer making sure it's the perfect temp, but remember, the juicier the better," advises Chef Steve. (To reduce the risk of foodborne illness, make sure your poultry reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.)
The secret's in the prep
Another mistake you might be making with hibachi chicken is not marinating your meat. This is a missed opportunity to improve the taste and something you would ideally do the day before cooking. "I marinate my chicken overnight with a blend of soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic and ginger," reveals Chef Steve. "Letting it sit for at least six hours allows the marinade to really penetrate the meat, infusing it with deep, savory flavors."
For a quick trick to save time when marinating chicken, consider cutting it up prior to putting it in your marinade of choice. This increases the meat's surface area, helping to speed up that flavor-infusing process. And, it means you won't have to deal with chopping up the chicken once it's covered in marinade and a bit messier to handle. While dried spices will work in a pinch, for maximum flavor, consider using fresh ingredients in your marinade.
To pair with your perfectly cooked chicken, we've got a quick hibachi fried rice recipe that serves as a simple side dish. After all, if you've already got your cooking surface piping hot, why not take advantage?