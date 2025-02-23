What You're Doing Wrong With Your Homemade Hibachi Chicken

Ordering chicken at a hibachi restaurant is often as much about the visual experience as the food itself because you get to see the chef flexing their creativity and skills. However, if you've unsuccessfully tried to replicate the taste and texture of the meat at home, you're in luck. Chef Steve, hibachi chef and private chef at Chef Steve Creations, spoke with Mashed about common missteps with hibachi chicken and provided some tips.

Advertisement

First of all, hibachi-style cooking is all about using high heat for short periods of time to get that perfect sear. "A common mistake with chicken hibachi is overcooking, which dries it out and makes it tough," explains Chef Steve. "The key is to cook it just right — moist and tender, so every bite is juicy." If you accidentally overdo it, you can save your overcooked chicken by adding some sauce to counteract the dryness.

If you're concerned about your chicken being undercooked, instead of leaving it sizzling for an extra few minutes and potentially overcooking it, just quickly check the temperature. "It's okay to use a thermometer making sure it's the perfect temp, but remember, the juicier the better," advises Chef Steve. (To reduce the risk of foodborne illness, make sure your poultry reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.)

Advertisement