Chef Reveals Why You Shouldn't Throw Out Broccoli Stems

When it comes to broccoli, the florets usually get all the glory. Sure, the bite-sized trees are worthy of all the good press they get these days (never mind that George H.W. Bush once banned the vegetable from the White House and Air Force One), but the stems still don't get the credit they deserve. Perhaps, like many home cooks, you're accustomed to chopping the crown from the bulky stem and going on your merry way. If so, you're leaving a lot of good food on the table (or off the table, if you want to get technical). As Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan, host of the "Beyond the Plate" podcast and Foundation for Fresh Produce Have a Plant ambassador, exclusively told Mashed, "They're underrated and delicious."

Though they taste similar to the florets, broccoli stems are often described as milder and sweeter in taste, much like kohlrabi. Because they have a vastly different texture, though, they require some additional attention. "Trim away the tough outer layer, then either blanch or roast them along with the florets," Kaplan advises, adding, "Cut the stems into similar sizes for even cooking." Once cooked, you can use these stems in loads of broccoli recipes the whole family will eat up. They can be eaten alongside florets as a delicious side, blended up to use in a traditional Italian broccoli pasta, or added to a soup or pesto-like spread.