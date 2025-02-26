Aromatic Coconut Curry Noodles Recipe
The ultimate balance of comfort and convenience, noodles are a versatile and satisfying dinner staple. And, what better way to enjoy them than with the aromatic flavors of a classic coconut curry? Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, these coconut curry noodles are packed with bold flavors and soothing creamy richness. They're perfect for whipping up on a busy weeknight, with everything coming together in just 15 minutes. Infused with fragrant spices, creamy coconut milk, and a hint of heat, the result is a dish that feels both fresh and warming.
In this simple one-pot meal, the medley of aromatics and the combination of curry powder, chili powder, and turmeric add heaps of spicy, savory flavor to the coconut milk broth. This coats the tender rice noodles beautifully, with a squeeze of lime and honey bringing just the right amount of brightness and subtle sweetness. So, if you're in the mood for something cozy or looking for a quick meal that doesn't skimp on flavor, this recipe is a must-try. Plus, it's easily customizable, with the option to add your favorite veggies or protein for a heartier, complete dish. Don't forget to garnish with some vibrant fresh cilantro, too.
What ingredients will I need to make these aromatic coconut curry noodles?
This dish starts with a trio of aromatics: grated ginger, minced garlic, and finely chopped serrano chile, which are fried in a splash of canola oil. For the spice medley, you'll need curry powder, chili powder, and turmeric. Then, there's coconut milk, vegetable broth, lime juice, honey, salt, pepper, and of course, the dried rice noodles. To serve, garnish the noodles with fresh chopped cilantro.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large pot or high-sided pan on a medium setting.
Step 2: Fry the aromatics
Fry the ginger, garlic, and chile for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Step 3: Add the spices
Add the curry powder, chili powder, and turmeric and fry for another minute, again stirring constantly.
Step 4: Pour in the liquids
Pour in the coconut milk and vegetable broth, stir well, and let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Cook the noodles
Meanwhile, prepare the noodles as per the packet instructions.
Step 6: Add lime juice and honey
Add the lime juice and honey to the broth mixture, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 7: Add the noodles
Add the noodles to the broth and mix well.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|455
|Total Fat
|26.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|51.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.9 g
|Total Sugars
|3.6 g
|Sodium
|708.7 mg
|Protein
|6.0 g
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Garnish with the cilantro and serve.
Can I add some veggies or protein sources to the noodles?
If you'd like to make the dish more filling, these coconut curry noodles serve as an exceptionally versatile base for adding other vegetables or proteins, and there are plenty of delicious options to choose from. If you're looking to boost the nutrition and texture, try adding some thinly sliced bell peppers, shredded carrots, or snow peas, which will add heaps of crunch and natural sweetness. Some sauteed mushrooms or steamed broccoli would make an excellent addition too, as would a handful of fresh greens like kale or spinach.
When it comes to protein-rich additions, try pan-frying or air-frying some pressed, cubed tofu with your favorite seasonings until wonderfully crispy, and adding this to the noodle bowl. Cooked edamame beans or even drained canned beans such as chickpeas or black beans would all make great accompaniments to the spicy noodles too. And of course, more traditional meaty add-ins like diced chicken, pork, beef, or even shrimp are fantastic options. Just cook them separately and add them to the pot just before serving.
Can I use other types of noodles for this dish?
Rice noodles are a brilliant, easy-to-cook option for this dish, but you can absolutely swap them for other types of noodles if desired. A great alternative would be egg noodles, which are delightfully chewy and rich. These will do a great job of soaking up the delicious curry broth and add a heartier texture to the dish too. If you love a bouncier, springier bite, ramen noodles are a fantastic choice. Or, for a flavorful twist, go for soba noodles, which typically have a medium thickness, as well as a distinctly nutty taste. Udon noodles are another great option, being the thickest and chewiest of them all. These are sure to make the dish ultra-satisfying.
If you don't have Asian noodles on hand, you could even switch them out for spaghetti, angel hair pasta, or linguine, which will be just as tasty. Opting for zucchini noodles would also be a great way to give the dish a nutritious twist, whilst keeping things comforting. When swapping noodles, just remember that different varieties will have different cooking times and techniques, so make sure to check the packaging of the specific product you're using.