The Simple Step That Will Upgrade A Basic Bologna Sandwich
First gaining popularity during the Great Depression because of its affordability, the bologna sandwich is a quintessential American meal that hails from a simpler time. All you really need for a satisfying version is some white bread, a smear of mayo, and, of course, a few slices of bologna. (Throw a handful of potato chips on top if you know what's up.) However, in an age when nostalgia is always in style, we're always looking for ways to relive our childhoods... but often in a more adult fashion. If you want to transform this lunchbox favorite into a gourmet bologna sandwich recipe, try browning the deli meat in a pan for a few minutes.
Your ears may have perked up a little at this because our bodies are inherently inclined to drool over the Maillard reaction, a chain of chemical processes that produce that deep caramelized taste and aroma that comes with food that has been perfectly browned. Giving bologna the frying pan treatment enhances the salty, fatty flavor of the meat and adds a crispy texture that immediately elevates the ensemble.
Everything old is new again
If we didn't know any better, a fried bologna sandwich may sound like some cool, new hipster invention born from the age of TikTok. However, in reality, the fried bologna sandwich is a time-honored classic in the South. Different from the cold cut iteration, a fried bologna sandwich has much in common with a grilled cheese — buttery bread toasted in a skillet and gooey sliced American cheese.
To brown your bologna effectively, cut an "X" in the center or four slits along the sides so it has an easier time lying flat in the pan. Not only does this allow more of the bologna to touch the pan (which means more browning), it also keeps the round edges from curling up. If you really want to make your bologna sandwich gourmet, construct it on two slices of garlic bread rather than plain old white bread. This can be easily done by brushing the bread with garlic butter before popping it in the skillet.