The Simple Step That Will Upgrade A Basic Bologna Sandwich

First gaining popularity during the Great Depression because of its affordability, the bologna sandwich is a quintessential American meal that hails from a simpler time. All you really need for a satisfying version is some white bread, a smear of mayo, and, of course, a few slices of bologna. (Throw a handful of potato chips on top if you know what's up.) However, in an age when nostalgia is always in style, we're always looking for ways to relive our childhoods... but often in a more adult fashion. If you want to transform this lunchbox favorite into a gourmet bologna sandwich recipe, try browning the deli meat in a pan for a few minutes.

Your ears may have perked up a little at this because our bodies are inherently inclined to drool over the Maillard reaction, a chain of chemical processes that produce that deep caramelized taste and aroma that comes with food that has been perfectly browned. Giving bologna the frying pan treatment enhances the salty, fatty flavor of the meat and adds a crispy texture that immediately elevates the ensemble.