Make Your Fried Bologna Sandwich Gourmet With Garlic Bread

A massive boost of buttery flavor isn't the only reason you should use garlic bread to build your next sandwich; it also improves the dish's overall texture. While many folks loaded potato chips onto their bologna sandwiches in childhood, Angela Latimer's addition of toasted garlic bread supplies the sandwich with the heavenly crunch we've always craved. Letting the bread get a little crispy also creates a sturdier sandwich that's easier to eat.

You can make your fried bologna sandwich even more gourmet by incorporating fresh garlic, as well as garlic salt — though you should cook the fresh garlic first to mellow its bite. If you're taking the sandwich route because you're pressed for time, you can still get that gourmet taste and texture with store-bought garlic bread. Frozen garlic Texas toast is a tasty and affordable option when your fried bologna sandwich (or even just your grilled cheese) needs a Texas twist.

At the end of the day, Latimer says the secret to the perfect fried bologna sandwich is proper planning. "This is an extremely easy sandwich to make," she told Mashed, adding, "The bologna fries up quickly, so it's just a matter of having everything ready to assemble so you can enjoy the sandwich while still warm."