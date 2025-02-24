Southern-Style Steak and Potatoes Sheet Pan Brunch Recipe

You've heard of a sheet pan dinner, but what about a sheet pan brunch? This Southern-style sheet pan brunch recipe, courtesy of developer Kara Barrett, transforms classic steak and potatoes into something fit for a late morning or early afternoon meal, serving them alongside eggs and collard greens for a distinctly Southern flair. "Having a few sheet pan meals in your repertoire is never a bad idea," Barrett notes, and she loves that this recipe allowed her to hone in on her love of Southern cooking. "Buttery collards, eggs, steak, and potatoes with special additions like honey hot sauce compound butter and toasted pecans round out a brunch-worthy meal."

Advertisement

This recipe does take a certain amount of planning ahead as you need to give the ribeye steak at least an hour to dry brine, and once you get going, there are quite a few steps involved. Though it may seem daunting to the home chef (especially for one preparing this hungry on a Sunday morning), the beautiful array of comfort foods will be worth any time spent in the kitchen. "This recipe has several steps, but once everything is prepped, it goes pretty quickly," Barrett assures us. To make things easier, you could prepare the butter and olive oil marinade ahead of time, perhaps at the same time that you dry brine the steak, which you can do the night before you plan to serve the meal to make things a little easier come morning.

Advertisement