Angus Vs Wagyu Steak: What's The Difference?

If you've seen Angus and Wagyu steak on restaurant menus and at meat counters, you may have wondered about how they compare. To find out, Mashed spoke to David Rose, executive chef of Omaha Steaks, who broke down exactly what sets these two premium steaks apart. Spoiler alert: The fat is a big part of it, though there's more to the story.

Both steaks are prized for their quality, but they do have some notable differences when it comes to marbling, texture, and even how you should cook them. Wagyu is all about rich, buttery luxury, and Angus is the bold, beefy favorite of some of the absolute best steakhouses in America.

You may have also noticed that Wagyu costs a small fortune, while Angus is a more affordable go-to for everyday grilling. A lot of that comes down to generations of breeding, strict grading systems, and distinct flavor experiences. "Wagyu's roots can be traced back over 2,000 years to Japan. It is the crown jewel of Japanese beef," Rose says, adding, "Angus originated back in the 19th century in Scotland and dates brought and bred in the USA in the late 1800s. It became America's go-to choice for beef."

