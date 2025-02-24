Angus Vs Wagyu Steak: What's The Difference?
If you've seen Angus and Wagyu steak on restaurant menus and at meat counters, you may have wondered about how they compare. To find out, Mashed spoke to David Rose, executive chef of Omaha Steaks, who broke down exactly what sets these two premium steaks apart. Spoiler alert: The fat is a big part of it, though there's more to the story.
Both steaks are prized for their quality, but they do have some notable differences when it comes to marbling, texture, and even how you should cook them. Wagyu is all about rich, buttery luxury, and Angus is the bold, beefy favorite of some of the absolute best steakhouses in America.
You may have also noticed that Wagyu costs a small fortune, while Angus is a more affordable go-to for everyday grilling. A lot of that comes down to generations of breeding, strict grading systems, and distinct flavor experiences. "Wagyu's roots can be traced back over 2,000 years to Japan. It is the crown jewel of Japanese beef," Rose says, adding, "Angus originated back in the 19th century in Scotland and dates brought and bred in the USA in the late 1800s. It became America's go-to choice for beef."
Wagyu is the richest, most luxurious steak money can buy
If a steak could have VIP status, Wagyu would be front and center. "The main difference between Angus and Wagyu steak is the amount of marbling in each cut of beef," David Rose explains. Marbling refers to those white streaks of fat throughout the beef. "Wagyu steak is known for its dense marbling, which is visible throughout the cut," Rose says. If you've ever seen a piece of Wagyu, you know exactly what he means. The higher the quality, the more ribbons of white fat. (Consequently, some top-quality Wagyu has a pink hue rather than red.)
Marbling is important for high-quality meat because those streaks of intramuscular fat render when cooked, giving the beef a silky texture. Wagyu's dense marbling comes from the breed's genetics and diet. "Wagyu cattle is fed a mixture of forage and grains that contribute to its signature marbling," Rose explains. "Wagyu's signature marbling contributes to its signature buttery flavor and texture."
Its strict breeding and grading system is also part of the reason it's so expensive. Pure Japanese Wagyu is graded on an A1 to A5 scale. If you're wondering what A5 really means on your Wagyu beef, it's essentially the peak of Wagyu steak perfection. The "A" represents the highest level of yield from the cow, and the number five corresponds to the highest meat quality on the scale.
Angus is America's go-to beef for a reason
Angus is a household name in the U.S. — and for good reason. It's the most popular breed of cattle. However, that doesn't mean it's just an everyday hunk of meat. Angus is known for having a strong, beefy flavor and great marbling, although maybe not as extreme as Wagyu. "Angus has less marbling than Wagyu, but it has more fat on the perimeter of the steak," explains David Rose. Steak lovers know exactly what we're talking about: That fat cap, when it renders down just right, gives Angus steaks their mouthwatering flavor.
When it comes to cooking, Angus is more forgiving than Wagyu. If you have a favorite rub, you can go all out. "Angus can incorporate more rubs and additional seasonings because of its more robust beefy flavor," Rose says. Moreover, he notes that "there is a bit more wiggle room with steak doneness because you want to render down any hard intermuscular fat (external fat) in certain steak cuts." This is also why certain fatty slabs of beef such as ribeye are among the cuts of steak you should never order rare.
The top grade for Angus beef is USDA Prime, which guarantees great marbling. But Wagyu's A5 rating still takes the industry trophy in terms of luxury.
What's the difference between Japanese and American Wagyu?
The genetic roots of Wagyu possibly date back some 35,000 years. However, the actual cattle may not have arrived in Japan until sometime between 500 B.C. and A.D. 300. The cows were originally used as beasts of burden and became a common food source toward the late 1800s. Since then, decades of selective breeding have resulted in four specific varieties of cattle that are recognized as authentic Wagyu: Aakage (Brown), Kuroge (Black), Mukaku (Polled), and Nihon Tankaku (Shorthorn). Their meat is delicate, buttery, and rich, making it great in dishes like shabu shabu (hotpot) and yakiniku (Japanese barbecue).
Japan banned exports of live Wagyu cattle in 1997. However, the animals had already made it to the U.S. by then, so American Wagyu became its own thing. It is a crossbreed that's still beautifully marbled but takes on traits of the non-Wagyu cow (typically Angus) for the best of both worlds. It's great for grilling and searing in a cast iron skillet and will have a little more of the familiar beefy flavor we associate with American steaks. American Wagyu is also graded on a different scale, taking into account its breeding history and marbling. Its rating will always surpass USDA Prime, placing it in Prime++ (Beyond Prime) territory. This is as good as it gets on the U.S. scale.
Wagyu vs. Angus: which steak should you choose?
If you want something gourmet for a special occasion or even just to treat yourself, Wagyu is the winner for its melt-in-your-mouth richness and texture. However, don't plan to cook it like your typical steak. "Wagyu is meant to be enjoyed for its simplicity and simple seasoning of salt and pepper and NOTHING else, to not interfere with its rich umami flavors," David Rose says. So, if you like steak more on the done side, spend your money elsewhere. "Wagyu is best enjoyed rare to medium-rare and it's important not to overcook," the chef stresses.
Wagyu's richness can be over-the-top if you're just looking for a classic steak dinner. For bold, beefy flavor, Angus delivers. Plus, it has the flexibility to handle marinades, rubs, and different levels of doneness. Therefore, it's a lot more versatile. (We would still argue that you should never order your steak well done, though.)
"Another difference between Angus and Wagyu is the price point for steak," Rose observes. "Since Wagyu is known for its uncommonly rich marbling, it usually comes at a higher price than Angus, which is a more common cut of beef in America." To get a sense of how big the cost gap can be, consider that an A5 Wagyu ribeye from Japan might easily sell for more than $100 per pound if not double that amount. By contrast, a USDA Choice Black Angus ribeye can cost less than $20 a pound. It's clear which option is more accessible for everyday steak lovers.