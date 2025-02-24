The Only Way You Should Be Making Your Wagyu Steak
Wagyu beef often commands a high price tag because rearing the rare cattle breed to develop the extensive marbling that exemplifies the meat is quite a complex process. As a result, extra care and consideration is required when cooking a Wagyu steak at home to ensure it lives up to its lofty reputation. Mashed recently spoke with David Rose, executive chef of Omaha Steaks, to answer our most pressing Wagyu questions in an exclusive chat.
When it comes to the number one way to prepare Wagyu steak, Rose states, "I personally recommend searing it off in a cast iron skillet." The chef believes this is the best method for achieving optimal results. "Since Wagyu is such a tender cut of beef, it's easy to overcook, so using a cast iron skillet will allow you to easily control the amount of heat when preparing," Rose explains. As for doneness, medium rare is typically ideal, and this falls into a temperature range of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. However, keep in mind that the USDA recommends beef reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit for food safety purposes.
Tips for cooking wagyu steak in a skillet
When using a cast iron skillet to cook a Wagyu steak, David Rose suggests that you "make sure it's nice and hot before you place your meat in." A hot pan ensures that you "get a good sear/browning on the outside of the meat, which will result in the most flavor." An exquisite sear comes courtesy of the Maillard reaction, a chemical process that occurs when sugars and proteins in food are subjected to high temperatures. Rose recommends cooking the steak for about two to three minutes on either side to get the perfect sear.
As for preparing your skillet, the executive chef says, "Since Wagyu already has a lot of fat, it will create its own oil, but I recommend lightly greasing your skillet with butter or oil." If you opt for oil, selecting one with a high smoke point is crucial for getting the sear just right. Canola, avocado, and grapeseed oils are all excellent choices. Along with their high smoke points, these oils also have a subtler flavor that won't overwhelm the taste of the meat.
Mistakes to avoid with this method
Cooking your steak cold and placing the meat directly over an open flame are just two of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking wagyu beef at home. According to David Rose, there are a few other blunders you should avoid. "Don't over-season your steak," Rose advises. "Just season with salt and pepper several hours before you cook it to allow the flavors to marinate." You don't want to overwhelm the Wagyu's extensive marbling, which will make the meat plenty tasty on its own. As Rose puts it, "The flavor is already in the fat!"
Because texture is just as crucial as flavor, Rose urges home chefs to let the steak rest for at least a few minutes after cooking. This rest period "will allow the juices to redistribute throughout the meat, resulting in a more tender, juicy steak." Finally, the chef recommends using a meat thermometer to gauge the exact doneness. (The USDA also encourages the use of a meat thermometer because its the only way to accurately measure internal temperature.)