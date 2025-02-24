The Only Way You Should Be Making Your Wagyu Steak

Wagyu beef often commands a high price tag because rearing the rare cattle breed to develop the extensive marbling that exemplifies the meat is quite a complex process. As a result, extra care and consideration is required when cooking a Wagyu steak at home to ensure it lives up to its lofty reputation. Mashed recently spoke with David Rose, executive chef of Omaha Steaks, to answer our most pressing Wagyu questions in an exclusive chat.

When it comes to the number one way to prepare Wagyu steak, Rose states, "I personally recommend searing it off in a cast iron skillet." The chef believes this is the best method for achieving optimal results. "Since Wagyu is such a tender cut of beef, it's easy to overcook, so using a cast iron skillet will allow you to easily control the amount of heat when preparing," Rose explains. As for doneness, medium rare is typically ideal, and this falls into a temperature range of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. However, keep in mind that the USDA recommends beef reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit for food safety purposes.