This Costco Food Court Hack Is The Dumbest One We've Ever Seen

From DIY chili dogs to impromptu root beer floats, there are some pretty impressive Costco food court menu hacks out there. However, some shoppers let their love of Costco's legendary food court go to their heads and end up creating a hack that's so insipid, it may leave you questioning the fabric of reality itself. Courtesy of TikTok, the gathering place of many unhinged foodies, a brief clip from user @missouttapocket shows a person peeling the cheese from their Costco pizza slice and plopping it onto their hot dog. The result is a deliciously cheesy dog, no doubt, but at what cost?

Advertisement

This hack serves to upgrade the always delicious Costco hot dog, which one might argue isn't necessary in the first place. At the same time, the equally beloved Costco pizza is torn asunder and left without what is unquestionably the most appealing part of the recipe. Along with potentially causing a major mess, this menu hack is also wasteful, as very few people look forward to eating a pizza slice that lacks the all-important cheese. Food waste is a major issue at restaurants and dining establishments in the U.S., with estimates showing that 22 to 33 billion pounds of food are discarded each year. Based on these figures, customers may want to think twice before needlessly contributing to the problem.

Advertisement