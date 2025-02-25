This Costco Food Court Hack Is The Dumbest One We've Ever Seen
From DIY chili dogs to impromptu root beer floats, there are some pretty impressive Costco food court menu hacks out there. However, some shoppers let their love of Costco's legendary food court go to their heads and end up creating a hack that's so insipid, it may leave you questioning the fabric of reality itself. Courtesy of TikTok, the gathering place of many unhinged foodies, a brief clip from user @missouttapocket shows a person peeling the cheese from their Costco pizza slice and plopping it onto their hot dog. The result is a deliciously cheesy dog, no doubt, but at what cost?
saw @Kati tik tok about her emergency contact doing this and had to try it #costco #inventions
This hack serves to upgrade the always delicious Costco hot dog, which one might argue isn't necessary in the first place. At the same time, the equally beloved Costco pizza is torn asunder and left without what is unquestionably the most appealing part of the recipe. Along with potentially causing a major mess, this menu hack is also wasteful, as very few people look forward to eating a pizza slice that lacks the all-important cheese. Food waste is a major issue at restaurants and dining establishments in the U.S., with estimates showing that 22 to 33 billion pounds of food are discarded each year. Based on these figures, customers may want to think twice before needlessly contributing to the problem.
How to hack your Costco dog without wasting food
While some TikTok commenters seemed impressed by the video, with one person proclaiming, "That's actually genius, and I will have to try that on my next monthly Costco run," others were quick to call out the inanity of this Costco food court hack, like one person who simply wrote, "Not the glizza." A select few even recommended an improved version of the hack, writing, "Instead of a bun just put the hotdog on the pizza and fold it." In case you're concerned that this will also result in food waste, you can actually ask for your Costco hot dog to come sans bun (although the TikTok video's creator admits, "I like the bun!").
On Reddit, an inventive Costco shopper was seen supercharging the pizza-hot dog menu hack, much to the delight of commenters. Instead of removing the hot dog from the bun or forgoing the bun altogether, the customer places the hot dog (bun and all) in the pizza slice and happily munches away. This person was deemed to have "Big Kirkland energy" as a result, a lofty brand status they achieved without wasting a modicum of food. Combining hot dogs and cheese pizza slices may give the unhealthiest Costco food court orders a run for their money, but as they say, you only live once.