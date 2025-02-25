Why Students Accepted To This University Are Gifted A Giant Pretzel
Imagine the surprise of a high school senior, anxiously awaiting college admission decisions, when a box lands on their doorstep. Nestled inside is an oversized, freshly baked soft pretzel — a salty, sweet, doughy congratulations from Marquette University.
This delicious tradition began in 2020, when Marquette's Office of Undergraduate Admissions sought a fun and unique way to stand out among other higher education institutions. Collaborating with the Milwaukee Pretzel Company, founded by alumni and husband-and-wife duo Matt and Katie Wessel (classes of 2003 and 2007, respectively), the university decided to send authentic Bavarian pretzels to thousands of its lucky applicants. The marketing initiative was an immediate hit, sparking joy during an otherwise stressful time in many teens' lives. "If you send a student a four-by-six postcard, they're probably going to throw it away," Andy Schneider, the university's dean of admissions, tells Marquette Today. "When they get a big, beautiful box with their name on it, they're going to open it. And it's what's inside that helps us stand out."
The pretzel, a symbol of fortune and hospitality, serves as a warm introduction to the Marquette family. In addition to the giant pretzel, a bag of salt, and heating instructions, each package also features a letter from the Milwaukee Pretzel Company, fostering a meaningful connection with the next generation of scholars.
Marquette accepts future students with pretzels
Since its debut, the "welcome" pretzel has become an emblem of Marquette University's innovative spirit. Prospective Golden Eagles have shared unboxing videos on social media, amplifying Marquette's reach and showcasing its commitment to creating memorable experiences — well before official commitments are made.
@itschameleon06
Marquette University sent me a pretzel! #marquetteuniversity #marquette2029 #fyp #pretzels #viral #collegelife
Marquette University, located in the heart of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has a rich history of nurturing talent across industries. Some of the school's most notable attendees and alumni include NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Doc Rivers, cabaret singer Hildegarde, Bagel Bites co-inventor Bob Mosher, and comedian Chris Farley. (While these icons weren't gifted a comically large, carb-loaded treat upon being admitted to their alma mater, many of us can picture Farley's likely enthusiastic reaction!)
The pretzel mailer is a testament to Marquette's dedication to building a strong sense of belonging from the moment students are accepted. It's a clever, delicious, and thoughtful reminder that at Marquette, you're not just choosing a college, you're joining a community that genuinely values newcomers, loyal advocates, and cultural traditions far and wide. (Plus, with Marquette being a Jesuit university, it only makes sense that pretzels' twisted knot shape was designed to resemble praying hands.)