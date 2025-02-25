Why Students Accepted To This University Are Gifted A Giant Pretzel

Imagine the surprise of a high school senior, anxiously awaiting college admission decisions, when a box lands on their doorstep. Nestled inside is an oversized, freshly baked soft pretzel — a salty, sweet, doughy congratulations from Marquette University.

This delicious tradition began in 2020, when Marquette's Office of Undergraduate Admissions sought a fun and unique way to stand out among other higher education institutions. Collaborating with the Milwaukee Pretzel Company, founded by alumni and husband-and-wife duo Matt and Katie Wessel (classes of 2003 and 2007, respectively), the university decided to send authentic Bavarian pretzels to thousands of its lucky applicants. The marketing initiative was an immediate hit, sparking joy during an otherwise stressful time in many teens' lives. "If you send a student a four-by-six postcard, they're probably going to throw it away," Andy Schneider, the university's dean of admissions, tells Marquette Today. "When they get a big, beautiful box with their name on it, they're going to open it. And it's what's inside that helps us stand out."

The pretzel, a symbol of fortune and hospitality, serves as a warm introduction to the Marquette family. In addition to the giant pretzel, a bag of salt, and heating instructions, each package also features a letter from the Milwaukee Pretzel Company, fostering a meaningful connection with the next generation of scholars.