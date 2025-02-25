Adding Spices To Your Coffee Grounds? Don't Forget These Tips

Coffee can have a major impact our brains. The potent brew is a beloved early morning ritual for many people that extends beyond the dose of caffeine. Coffee preferences are just as unique and multi-faceted as the people who drink this popular beverage. While some swear by tried-and-true black coffee, others add all kinds of fixings like milk, cream, sugar, non-dairy add-ins, and even butter in some cases. Surprisingly, spices also make a great addition to coffee — provided you take the right steps. That's why Mashed consulted two titans of spice and coffee to get their takes.

Advertisement

These exclusive answers come courtesy of "Spice Master" and chef Lior Lev Sercarz, author of Mastering Spice: Recipes and Techniques to Transform Your Everyday Cooking (plus three other spice-inspired books) and owner of the global spice brand La Boîte. We also spoke with two-time barista champion Heather Perry, CEO of Klatch Coffee and former president of the Specialty Coffee Association, to get her insight.

Both experts advocate for incorporating select spices into coffee, including cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, and allspice among others. They were also kind enough to offer some tips on how to best add spice to coffee as well as practices you should avoid to preserve the quality of your cup and prevent any damage to your brewing equipment. This comprehensive guide ensures that moving forward, you can flavor your coffee with both flair and aplomb.

Advertisement