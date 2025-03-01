Perfect Ways To Use Leftover Pot Roast Broth

Everyone knows pot roasts are a great choice for a filling, hearty, low-stress home-cooked meal. However, few think about the other incredible meals that they can get started during the pot roast cooking process with no extra work required. The key lies in the flavorful, savory broth that the roast is cooked in. That's why we consulted pot roast expert Russell Kook, the Chef and Culinary Director at The Bellevue Chicago and an "Iron Chef" contestant, for some of the best ways to use it.

Advertisement

According to Kook, one of the most apparent, if still underused, options is to save the roast's cooking broth and use it as a base for other meaty soups or a hearty beef stew recipe. "Simply add vegetables, noodles, or beans for a quick and deeply flavorful dish," the chef notes. It works just like typical packaged or canned stock or broth but enjoys a richer flavor from the pot roast's seasoning and juices. Compared to store-bought versions, homemade broth also often contains more nutrients infused directly from the meat.

Additionally, Kook points out that another way to take advantage of the incredible pot roast broth flavor is to use it to punch up a hearty pasta dish or sauce. "The concentrated beefy flavor adds depth to tomato-based or creamy sauces," he explains. This includes options like classic beef stroganoff or beef ragù and any other dish that can benefit from an infusion of concentrated beefy flavor.

Advertisement