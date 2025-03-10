Give Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish A British-Inspired Twist With This Trick

As with many popular foods, pinpointing who actually invented fish and chips is a bit challenging. However, it's generally accepted that the dish originated in the U.K. during the 1860s. Some say Joseph Malin (who is credited as the founder of the very first London "chippy," aka fish and chips shop) was the true creator, while others name John Lees, owner of a chip shop in Manchester. In either case, a classic fish and chips recipe consists of fried, beer-battered fish (usually white fish like haddock, cod, and pollock), fresh cut potatoes, and tartar sauce for dipping, although malt vinegar is another popular selection.

Advertisement

As for the McDonald's hacked version of this classic dish, the chain gets its fish sandwich right since it uses Alaska pollock for the Filet-O-Fish. However, fish and chips doesn't typically include cheese, and mixing cheese with seafood is generally frowned upon because some cheeses can overwhelm the flavor of fish and other types of seafood. Also, McDonald's fries don't entirely reach the level of British chips, at least according to Reddit.

As one person puts it, "[Fries are] those weedy thin machine regular cut things you get at McDonald's, KFC, and other American-based places ... [Chips are] the healthier, chunkier version you get in British restaurants ... made from substantially sized and uneven cuts of fresh potatoes." While it's not exactly a one-to-one match, adding fries to your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is an easy way to upgrade an already delicious meal.

Advertisement