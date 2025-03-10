Give Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish A British-Inspired Twist With This Trick
Featured on our list of Filet-O-Fish hacks you wish you knew sooner (which also includes doubling up the fish patties and swapping the customary tartar sauce with Big Mac sauce), the addition of French fries as demonstrated by the TikTok account for McDonald's Australia elevates the sandwich by giving it a British-inspired twist. Dubbed the "Fish & Chips Burger" (Australia and other locales typically refer to chicken and fish sandwiches as burgers), this hack is brilliant in its simplicity. All it takes is a Filet-O-Fish and an order of medium fries, which is then used to top the sandwich.
Have you tried adding your fries to the Filet 'o' Fish? It's like Fish 'n' chips in a burger!
In case you're inspired to try this hack for yourself, we've crunched the numbers for you. While prices vary across the U.S., our nearest McDonald's location features Filet-O-Fish sandwiches for $4.99 and medium fries for $3.59, for a total of $8.58 before tax. You can reduce the cost a bit by ordering small fries for $2.99, but the hack explicitly states that you should order the medium (probably because you'll want to have some delicious McDonald's fries leftover after hacking your sandwich).
How close does this hack bring you to the real thing?
As with many popular foods, pinpointing who actually invented fish and chips is a bit challenging. However, it's generally accepted that the dish originated in the U.K. during the 1860s. Some say Joseph Malin (who is credited as the founder of the very first London "chippy," aka fish and chips shop) was the true creator, while others name John Lees, owner of a chip shop in Manchester. In either case, a classic fish and chips recipe consists of fried, beer-battered fish (usually white fish like haddock, cod, and pollock), fresh cut potatoes, and tartar sauce for dipping, although malt vinegar is another popular selection.
As for the McDonald's hacked version of this classic dish, the chain gets its fish sandwich right since it uses Alaska pollock for the Filet-O-Fish. However, fish and chips doesn't typically include cheese, and mixing cheese with seafood is generally frowned upon because some cheeses can overwhelm the flavor of fish and other types of seafood. Also, McDonald's fries don't entirely reach the level of British chips, at least according to Reddit.
As one person puts it, "[Fries are] those weedy thin machine regular cut things you get at McDonald's, KFC, and other American-based places ... [Chips are] the healthier, chunkier version you get in British restaurants ... made from substantially sized and uneven cuts of fresh potatoes." While it's not exactly a one-to-one match, adding fries to your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is an easy way to upgrade an already delicious meal.