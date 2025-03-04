The Cutting Mistake That's Destroying Your Rump Roast's Tenderness
Rump roast, a cut from the cow's hindquarters, makes a killer meal when prepared using the right techniques. But if you've ever ended up with a chewy, tough rump roast, there's a good chance you cut it the wrong way. According to chef and culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago and "Iron Chef" contestant Russell Kook, the direction you cut the meat can make or break your roast.
"The worst way to cut a rump roast is with the grain and before it has rested," Kook tells Mashed. "When you slice along the natural muscle fibers, you create long, chewy strands that are difficult to break down when eating." If you've been inadvertently carving your meat this way, you're not alone; Forgetting to slice against the grain is just one of the mistakes everyone makes when tenderizing meat.
However, cutting at the wrong angle isn't the only issue. Slicing into your meat too soon is just as bad. "If you cut the roast immediately after cooking, all of the juices escape, leaving you with a dry, tough piece of meat," Kook warns. "The combination of long muscle fibers and lost moisture results in a less enjoyable eating experience — one that requires extra chewing and lacks the juiciness that makes a well-prepared roast so delicious."
The best way to cut a rump roast
If you want your rump roast to be fork-tender, a few mindful steps can get you there. "The best way to cut a rump roast is across the grain after it has properly rested," says Russell Kook. "This method is crucial because it shortens the muscle fibers, making each bite more tender and easier to chew. By slicing against the grain, you break up these fibers into smaller, more manageable pieces, maximizing tenderness."
And don't even think about pre-slicing the meat before cooking. "Cooking helps break down connective tissues, making slicing easier and the meat more tender," Kook explains. Resting the meat after roasting is important in keeping the juices locked inside instead of running all over your cutting board.
When carving your roast, be sure to select a knife that's fit for the job. Carving knives often have a sharp point and work well for bone-in meat, while slicing knives are long with a rounded tip, making them great for boneless cuts. Despite the difference between carving knives and slicing knives, both will work for a rump roast. If you tend to cook a lot of large pieces of meat, like roasts or brisket, you may want to consider investing in a reliable knife like the Cutluxe slicing knife.
Tips for making the ultimate rump roast
Even if you slice it correctly, you won't get a tender roast if you rush cooking it. "Cook it low and slow," Russell Kook advises. "Since rump roast is a lean cut with tougher muscle fibers, braising or slow roasting at a lower temperature helps break down connective tissues, making the meat more tender." That's also why rump roast is one of the absolute best cuts of meat for your slow cooker.
Our tender rump roast recipe recommends cooking at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes per pound until the meat reaches 115 degrees Fahrenheit (for rare). Leaving it out of the fridge for two hours beforehand will help it cook more evenly. For a more done roast that falls apart, stick with the slow cooker (or braise in a Dutch oven).
Once it's out of the oven, don't slice it right away. "At least 10 to 15 minutes of resting time is essential to allow the juices to redistribute evenly throughout the meat," Kook explains. For the best results, tent the roast loosely with foil to keep it warm without trapping too much steam, which could soften the crust. The temperature will continue rising by about 10 degrees during this time, so adjust the point when you remove the roast from the oven as needed; For example, pull it at 125 degrees Fahrenheit if you prefer medium-rare. Using these tips, your next rump roast will be a thing of beauty.