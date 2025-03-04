The Cutting Mistake That's Destroying Your Rump Roast's Tenderness

Rump roast, a cut from the cow's hindquarters, makes a killer meal when prepared using the right techniques. But if you've ever ended up with a chewy, tough rump roast, there's a good chance you cut it the wrong way. According to chef and culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago and "Iron Chef" contestant Russell Kook, the direction you cut the meat can make or break your roast.

"The worst way to cut a rump roast is with the grain and before it has rested," Kook tells Mashed. "When you slice along the natural muscle fibers, you create long, chewy strands that are difficult to break down when eating." If you've been inadvertently carving your meat this way, you're not alone; Forgetting to slice against the grain is just one of the mistakes everyone makes when tenderizing meat.

However, cutting at the wrong angle isn't the only issue. Slicing into your meat too soon is just as bad. "If you cut the roast immediately after cooking, all of the juices escape, leaving you with a dry, tough piece of meat," Kook warns. "The combination of long muscle fibers and lost moisture results in a less enjoyable eating experience — one that requires extra chewing and lacks the juiciness that makes a well-prepared roast so delicious."

