The Key Ingredient For Copycat Taco Bell Cheese Sauce

There's something universally loved about queso sauce. Whether it's homemade or store-bought, there's a certain comfort that comes from dipping crispy, salty chips into a warm, creamy cheese dip. But when whipping up a batch at home isn't on the agenda, Taco Bell is always a convenient alternative. The chain's queso has easily become the go-to for those late-night cravings, thanks to its perfect balance of savory richness with a subtle tanginess. But what's the secret behind that signature flavor?

According to Taco Bell's website, the answer lies in one key ingredient: jalapeño purée. This simple addition brings just the right amount of heat to the nacho cheese sauce, making it a favorite for many. However, for those with dietary restrictions — such as dairy and gluten allergies — Taco Bell's queso may not be the option for you. For a more customizable approach, consider making an easy homemade cheese sauce. You can still use jalapeño puree, while adjusting the other ingredients to suit your taste. For those avoiding dairy, you're in luck. Taco Bell launched a vegan nacho sauce in 2023, which uses soy as the base, allowing you to enjoy the creamy goodness that is Taco Bell's nacho cheese.

