The Key Ingredient For Copycat Taco Bell Cheese Sauce
There's something universally loved about queso sauce. Whether it's homemade or store-bought, there's a certain comfort that comes from dipping crispy, salty chips into a warm, creamy cheese dip. But when whipping up a batch at home isn't on the agenda, Taco Bell is always a convenient alternative. The chain's queso has easily become the go-to for those late-night cravings, thanks to its perfect balance of savory richness with a subtle tanginess. But what's the secret behind that signature flavor?
According to Taco Bell's website, the answer lies in one key ingredient: jalapeño purée. This simple addition brings just the right amount of heat to the nacho cheese sauce, making it a favorite for many. However, for those with dietary restrictions — such as dairy and gluten allergies — Taco Bell's queso may not be the option for you. For a more customizable approach, consider making an easy homemade cheese sauce. You can still use jalapeño puree, while adjusting the other ingredients to suit your taste. For those avoiding dairy, you're in luck. Taco Bell launched a vegan nacho sauce in 2023, which uses soy as the base, allowing you to enjoy the creamy goodness that is Taco Bell's nacho cheese.
How to hack your queso with jalapeño
For those keen on recreating Taco Bell's queso at home, all it takes is a few fresh, canned, or pickled jalapeños to capture the magic of the signature tangy flavor. TikTok chef and author Eitan Bernath shared his take on adding jalapeño to the cheese sauce, focusing not on the peppers themselves but on the juice. By straining pickled jalapeño juice into his cheese sauce, Bernath achieved a smooth texture for his dip.
But if you're looking for more expert-approved ingredients for the perfect nacho sauce, there are plenty of ways to impress anyone for Taco Tuesday. If you want to bring the heat to the level of Taco Bell's TRUFF Nacho Cheese Sauce in the past, try adding hot sauce or cayenne pepper for a bit of a kick in your cheesy pot. You could even flip the script, and experiment with dipping hot chips like Takis or Flamin' Hot Cheetos instead of plain tortilla chips. Next time you're craving that Taco Bell queso, try whipping up your own version with a fun jalapeño twist.