What Type Of BBQ Sauce Is Used On Texas Roadhouse Ribs?

There's a reason you shouldn't expect to find anything exactly like Texas Roadhouse rib sauce at other barbecue spots; It's a one-of-a-kind product. "Our BBQ sauce was developed by our Founder, Kent Taylor, and our original Chef, Jim Broyles. They tested several versions at our first location before landing on our current formulation," says Megan Pence. You also won't see it on display with grocery store barbecue sauces, either. Although Texas Roadhouse offers two sauces (Texas Gold and Steak Sauce) at some supermarkets, the chain's classic rib sauce isn't among them.

Of course, the sauce isn't the only secret behind the uniquely delicious flavor of Texas Roadhouse ribs. Pence revealed the company also uses a proprietary version of a dry rib rub recipe as part of the slow-cooking process. "This provides a well-seasoned base to the rib's flavor profile," she says. In fact, as part of the Mashed ranking of Texas Roadhouse versus Chili's ribs, the former won despite a relative lack of sauce, proving just how spot-on that seasoning really is.

If you've been wondering about the origin of that delicious Texas Roadhouse rib sauce, wonder no longer. It's a true original and a reason for barbecue fans to keep coming back for more.