What Type Of BBQ Sauce Is Used On Texas Roadhouse Ribs?
When it comes to ribs, everyone from a casual barbecue fan to an expert chef knows that while the taste and texture of the meat is important, the sauce can be make-or-break. No one realizes this more than one of the best-known national barbecue chains, Texas Roadhouse. So, what's the secret to that delectable rib sauce? Mashed reached out to the company to find out.
Like many proprietary sauce recipes, Texas Roadhouse's Megan Pence wouldn't divulge the exact details of the rib sauce, but offered a hint, revealing, "Our barbecue [sauce] could be classified as a St. Louis-style sauce: sweet, smoky, and some zesty spices on the finish." St. Louis-style barbecue sauces are a relatively broad group, characterized by a tomato base and a sweet flavor. Beyond this, options range from thick to thin, spicy, or slightly tangy. Typical flavorings include yellow mustard and a touch of apple cider vinegar, along with spices like garlic powder and cayenne pepper. However, fans note the style may be most defined by the grilling-and-saucing technique, which Texas Roadhouse uses to finish the ribs before serving.
A Texas and St. Louis-style original
There's a reason you shouldn't expect to find anything exactly like Texas Roadhouse rib sauce at other barbecue spots; It's a one-of-a-kind product. "Our BBQ sauce was developed by our Founder, Kent Taylor, and our original Chef, Jim Broyles. They tested several versions at our first location before landing on our current formulation," says Megan Pence. You also won't see it on display with grocery store barbecue sauces, either. Although Texas Roadhouse offers two sauces (Texas Gold and Steak Sauce) at some supermarkets, the chain's classic rib sauce isn't among them.
Of course, the sauce isn't the only secret behind the uniquely delicious flavor of Texas Roadhouse ribs. Pence revealed the company also uses a proprietary version of a dry rib rub recipe as part of the slow-cooking process. "This provides a well-seasoned base to the rib's flavor profile," she says. In fact, as part of the Mashed ranking of Texas Roadhouse versus Chili's ribs, the former won despite a relative lack of sauce, proving just how spot-on that seasoning really is.
If you've been wondering about the origin of that delicious Texas Roadhouse rib sauce, wonder no longer. It's a true original and a reason for barbecue fans to keep coming back for more.