Martin Yan's Lightning-Fast Method For Crushing Garlic

From Italian pasta to Cajun gumbos to Asian stir-fries, freshly crushed garlic can add a fantastic flavor boost to a wide variety of dishes. Still, there's no denying that crushing garlic can be a tedious process when done in some of the more traditional ways. Fortunately, legendary Chinese-American chef and media personality Martin Yan has a surprising and straightforward method that can dramatically speed things up once you master it.

Advertisement

In a video with YouTuber Nigel Ng (aka Uncle Roger), Yan demonstrates the technique with a motion that is so quick and seamless that you might miss it if you're not careful. To crush the garlic, he simply positions the blade of his knife parallel to the cutting board and smoothly and quickly smashes down and slides to the side. The downward pressure pulverizes the garlic clove while the scrape sideways breaks the pieces into the perfect size and texture. When done correctly, the entire process takes barely a second or two.

As simple as it looks, it doubtless requires some practice, as Ng shows when he attempts it for the first time with only partial success. It also requires the proper equipment; In this case, that's a broad, rectangular knife like the Chinese cleaver used by Yan. These lighter blades are often used in a bench-scraping motion similar to the one demonstrated here to crush the garlic. Some similarly-shaped alternatives that may also work include the Japanese Santoku knife or the traditional Western cleaver.

Advertisement