The Storing Mistake You're Making With Jarred Garlic

When it comes to something like a simple garlic mashed potatoes recipe, using jarred minced garlic can save you time and effort. However, don't fall for the classic kitchen blunder of believing that jarred garlic should be stored the same way as fresh. Fresh whole garlic is best stored in a cool, low-humidity area of the home, which makes the refrigerator off limits — unless the cloves have been peeled or chopped. On the other hand, minced garlic must always be placed in the refrigerator after the jar is open.

While ingredients can vary from brand to brand, jars of minced garlic typically feature garlic, water, and citric acid, a food additive used to keep products shelf stable and reduce the risk of bacterial growth. This risk is precisely why it's so important to store minced garlic in the fridge, as leaving cut garlic in room temperature conditions can lead to botulism, a serious bacterial infection associated with symptoms like slurred speech, trouble swallowing, and breathing issues. Refrigerator storage is vital when it comes to food safety, but it also prevents your minced garlic from going bad prematurely.