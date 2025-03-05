The Storing Mistake You're Making With Jarred Garlic
When it comes to something like a simple garlic mashed potatoes recipe, using jarred minced garlic can save you time and effort. However, don't fall for the classic kitchen blunder of believing that jarred garlic should be stored the same way as fresh. Fresh whole garlic is best stored in a cool, low-humidity area of the home, which makes the refrigerator off limits — unless the cloves have been peeled or chopped. On the other hand, minced garlic must always be placed in the refrigerator after the jar is open.
While ingredients can vary from brand to brand, jars of minced garlic typically feature garlic, water, and citric acid, a food additive used to keep products shelf stable and reduce the risk of bacterial growth. This risk is precisely why it's so important to store minced garlic in the fridge, as leaving cut garlic in room temperature conditions can lead to botulism, a serious bacterial infection associated with symptoms like slurred speech, trouble swallowing, and breathing issues. Refrigerator storage is vital when it comes to food safety, but it also prevents your minced garlic from going bad prematurely.
How long does jarred garlic last in the fridge (and how can you use it)?
Refrigerator storage can preserve a jar of minced garlic for an impressively long time. The garlic should keep for a period of 18 to 24 months, provided that the temperature in the refrigerator is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. In this case, you can generally overlook the "best by" date on the jar as long as the minced garlic isn't giving off any foul smells and doesn't appear discolored or moldy.
Admittedly, jarred garlic is a bit of a lighting rod for controversy. Some say you should never use minced garlic from a jar because flavor changes will begin as soon as the garlic is chopped. The inclusion of additives can reduce the flavor even further. However, others claim that banishing jarred garlic from your kitchen is little more than culinary arrogance and that it's totally possible to make a tasty meal with it. You can use jarred varieties in a wide range of dishes, including our garlic butter steak bites recipe. Minced garlic also features in many other recipes, including spinach tomato pasta and spinach garlic stir fry. This convenient and versatile ingredient definitely deserves a permanent spot in your kitchen.