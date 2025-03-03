What You Need To Know About Slapfish, The Casual Seafood Chain You're About To See Everywhere

The grass-to-grace story of Slapfish is not a unique one, but it has unfolded in relatively quick fashion. Long before the restaurant was growing at the lightning speed it has been in the last decade or so, the business started out as a simple retrofitted food truck.

Advertisement

Founder Andrew Gruel revealed to Forbes in 2016 how he went to an old "roach coach" rental lot to seek out a truck that he could use to get his idea off the ground. This was after he had done the math and concluded that he would otherwise need a hefty $200,000 to kickstart his concept as an actual brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Gruel managed to secure one old vehicle for $1,500 and then spent four times that amount in retrofitting costs. The next step was to work on the menu, for which he decided to take a minimalist approach. "I went to the docks in California to get fresh seafood and I called my friends in Maine to get processed lobster," Gruel told Forbes. "I did three items, a big sloppy fish sandwich, a fish taco, and a lobster roll."

Advertisement