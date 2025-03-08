Why Stacking Plates At A Restaurant Might Not Be As Helpful As You Think

From not placing your elbows on the table to waiting until your fellow diners have been served before digging in, there are many elements of proper dining etiquette. Along with making a good impression on your dinner companions, proper etiquette also extends to the hardworking individuals taking your order and serving your food. In this case, a great debate rages in the restaurant industry that's tidily summed up by a humorous scripted TikTok video that ponders whether it's acceptable to help waitstaff by stacking dirty plates.

In the clip, a patron is seen stacking their plates in an effort to be helpful, only to be told by the server, "Honestly, I hate that." The server's reasoning is pretty straightforward, as "a lot of people stack [the plates] weird so they fall, or they'll put a glass right into the mashed potatoes." Another server (played by the same performer) offers a counter opinion, stating that they view the act as a show of solidarity, while a third member of the waitstaff says the practice appears tacky in nicer restaurants: "You don't wanna look over and see stacks of dirty plates around the dining room." While there is no hard and fast rule, it's worth noting that in this fictional video, it's two against one when it comes to plate stacking.

