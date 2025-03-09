The Big Mistake That's Making Your Buffalo Chicken Dip Too Greasy

For big games, casual get-togethers, family parties, and other events, there are few more beloved and delicious appetizers than Buffalo chicken dip. Offering the mouthwatering flavor of Buffalo wings with all the creaminess of classic dips — but without the mess — it's a simple, crowd-pleasing choice. However, Buffalo chicken dip doesn't come without its potential pitfalls, including the possibility of an unpleasantly greasy texture. If that's happened to you, there's one easy-to-fix mistake that's likely behind it.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, it comes down to either using the wrong type of cheese, too much of it, or both. The greasiness comes from the fat in the cheese, particularly if you opt for the common but high-fat choice of cream cheese. Still, this isn't the only type that could be contributing to an overly greasy dip. Cheddar and Colby cheeses are both among the highest-fat options available. Although our easy Buffalo chicken dip recipe uses only cream cheese, others may use these alternate choices for added flavor or creaminess, often without considering the grease element. One of the easiest ways to avoid this is by switching up the cheese you use for a lower-fat version. For example, some recipes call for reduced-fat cream cheese instead of traditional, eliminating a significant source of grease. Although the cheese is likely the primary culprit, don't forget about your chicken, either. Dark meat is fattier than white meat, introducing some additional grease and fat to the mixture.

Advertisement