The Big Mistake That's Making Your Buffalo Chicken Dip Too Greasy
For big games, casual get-togethers, family parties, and other events, there are few more beloved and delicious appetizers than Buffalo chicken dip. Offering the mouthwatering flavor of Buffalo wings with all the creaminess of classic dips — but without the mess — it's a simple, crowd-pleasing choice. However, Buffalo chicken dip doesn't come without its potential pitfalls, including the possibility of an unpleasantly greasy texture. If that's happened to you, there's one easy-to-fix mistake that's likely behind it.
At the end of the day, it comes down to either using the wrong type of cheese, too much of it, or both. The greasiness comes from the fat in the cheese, particularly if you opt for the common but high-fat choice of cream cheese. Still, this isn't the only type that could be contributing to an overly greasy dip. Cheddar and Colby cheeses are both among the highest-fat options available. Although our easy Buffalo chicken dip recipe uses only cream cheese, others may use these alternate choices for added flavor or creaminess, often without considering the grease element. One of the easiest ways to avoid this is by switching up the cheese you use for a lower-fat version. For example, some recipes call for reduced-fat cream cheese instead of traditional, eliminating a significant source of grease. Although the cheese is likely the primary culprit, don't forget about your chicken, either. Dark meat is fattier than white meat, introducing some additional grease and fat to the mixture.
Fixing a greasy situation
If your dip is overly greasy, there's no need to toss it out and start over. Simply use a paper towel to blot the dip. Of course, there's no need to totally eliminate grease from your dip. Small amounts can simply be stirred back into the dip, adding a flavor boost and helping loosen up the texture.
Another way to avoid making this mistake with homemade dip is to include a pinch of sodium citrate in your cheesy dips. This powdered addition, which can be found online, at restaurant supply stores, or even international groceries, helps ensure the mixture is fully emulsified by disrupting the protein structure of the cheese. This results in components (including the grease) that are evenly mixed and distributed throughout.
If your Buffalo chicken dip ends up too greasy to fix, don't toss it in the trash quite yet. You can also turn the leftover dip into a mouthwatering sandwich. Whether it's pressed between two pieces of bread for an exotic grilled cheese or used as a delicious topping for burgers or cold-cut sandwiches, there are plenty of uses where a bit of extra grease won't affect the eating experience nearly as much. So, the next time you're prepping a batch of dip for a party, don't forget the hazards too much grease can bring. Follow these tips, and you'll craft Buffalo chicken dip with all of the flavor and none of the unpleasant texture.