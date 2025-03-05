The Best And Worst Of Costco's Frozen Seafood
While Costco might be known for its prepared foods like delicious pizza and crowd-favorite hot dogs and its massive deals on bulk purchases, there is one section of the store that many might overlook: the frozen seafood. Though Costco's seafood section may be modest (especially compared to other areas like the butcher or snack sections), it's not lacking in plentiful options to suit every taste.
Whether you prefer mild white fish like halibut or cod, or want something with bolder flavors like Japanese or Mexican-inspired dishes, there is something in the Costco seafood section to suit every taste. Another added bonus? All of the options are fast and easy so you can whip them up on a moment's notice. But buyer beware — there are a few products that may look enticing but will leave you feeling unsatisfied and disappointed.
To determine which products fell into which category, I visited my local Costco and stocked up on seven different products to determine which were the best buys and which products to avoid on your next shopping trip. Here is the ranking, from best to worst.
Best: Morey's Wild Alaskan Marinated Salmon
If you're looking for a healthy, high-protein, and easy weeknight meal, look no further than Morey's Wild Alaskan Marinated Salmon. With six individually frozen packaged fillets per box, the salmon can be cooked from either frozen or thawed to make last-minute meal planning even easier. The marinated fillets boast amazing umami flavor, with notes of paprika, garlic, onion, and bell pepper in the plentiful marinade. Each fillet is vacuum-sealed to infuse it with as much flavor as possible — and it delivers. These fillets are packed with impressive flavor that is hard to come by in most salmon dishes. The texture was also flaky and delicious (not tough or dry) and it would pair perfectly with a wide range of veggie or starchy sides, making it a versatile protein for any meal.
It's hard to find fault with this frozen seafood product that is equal parts delicious and easy. It's even wild-caught Alaskan salmon (instead of farm-raised), which typically costs a pretty penny. This package, however, was surprisingly affordable at just $20.99 before tax, or about $3.50 per fillet.
Worst: Authentic Asia Shrimp Wonton Ramen
My pantry is usually stocked with instant ramen varieties, so this frozen Authentic Asia Shrimp Wonton Ramen seemed like a strong contender to rank among the favorites. After heating it in the microwave for four minutes, my first impression was that it was incredibly mild. So mild, in fact, that some may even call it bland. The broth has a light sesame flavor, but not much else. That's probably because, unlike many instant ramen varieties, this soup doesn't have an additional flavor packet to sprinkle in before warming.
I was expecting the dumplings to be the star of the show since they are prominently featured in the product image on the box. But in reality, there are only four wontons in the entire bowl. Each lackluster dumpling was wrapped in a thin wonton wrapper that was a bit mushy, disintegrating by the time I got to it with my spoon. The filling of the wonton is a few chunks of shrimp — and nothing else. This gives the wonton great shrimp flavor, but the soggy wonton wrapper ruined the overall appeal.
The classic wheat ramen noodles had a chewy texture and nice mild flavor that complemented the broth and wontons well. While this isn't the best ramen I've ever had, I would grab it out of the freezer again for convenience and consider spicing it up with my own toppings like a boiled egg, hot sauce, or veggies to make it more interesting.
Best: Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp
This Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp makes the perfect at-home appetizer for shellfish lovers. After baking in the oven for about 18 minutes, these single-bite snacks turned a beautiful golden brown that made them hard to resist as they cooled. The instructions also offer multiple different cooking methods (like conventional, convection, or commercial ovens) if you want to change it up.
Each shrimp had a perfectly crisp exterior with amazing crunch; I was honestly surprised at the quality, and they rivaled (or even surpassed) many similar dishes I've had at restaurants. But it wasn't just the deep-fried exterior that makes the dish so tasty. The shrimp filling tasted fresh, juicy, and had the ideal springy texture. The soft, mildly sweet shrimp and crunchy, savory exterior coating make for the perfect pair.
I only had a few minor criticisms of this delicious snack. The breading did get a bit oily after baking in the oven (which makes sense, given it's a deep-fried dish). While it wasn't enough oil to be off-putting, it definitely skewed a little greasy. The other downside is that the shrimp still have their tails attached, which makes them a little annoying to eat — but this definitely comes down to personal preference.
Worst: Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia
I had high hopes for this tilapia fillet crusted with corn tortilla chips, chipotle, and garlic. But unfortunately, it sounds better than it tastes. While the fillets ranked high in convenience — you just pop them in the oven and let them bake — they were really unappealing when it came to texture. The corn chip crust became soggy after heating, so it was more the texture of mush than a crunchy coating. They're also only breaded on one side, which felt a little bit like a cop-out by the manufacturer.
Flavor wise, the fillets were almost a bit too potent. The powerful spices in the breading majorly overpowered the delicate flavor of the fish. The fish itself was cooked well, with a nice flaky and soft texture, but it was overshadowed by all of the other issues with this confusing fillet. Though it might work well in a dish like tacos where the textural issues are masked by other toppings and ingredients, this crusted tilapia is definitely not a winner as a stand-alone meal.
Best: Neptune Foods Pub Style Halibut
This pub-style fried halibut by Neptune Foods lives up to its name. The perfect option for recreating fish and chips in the comfort of your own home, the fillets are salty, savory, and delicious. After baking in the oven for about 25 minutes, each fillet has a beautifully crisp, golden exterior with amazing crunch. It also has the perfect amount of fried flavor that is super satisfying, all without overpowering the mild flavor of the fish. After baking, I paired it with french fries and a side of tartar sauce, and it was like stepping into an authentic British establishment for the iconic dish.
Aside from the delicious flavor, the fillets are also perfectly sized. They're big enough that one feels substantial on its own, but it's still small enough that you could add it to other fried-fish meals like a fish sandwich, fish tacos, or even atop a salad. The only downside? The ratio of breading to fish felt a little off, with about equal parts of each. I'd expect more fish and a thinner breaded layer, but that may just be an individual choice.
Worst: Takoyaki Japanese Octopus Balls
I was excited to see a frozen version of this traditional Japanese snack lining the shelves of Costco — but after whipping up a few to sample, that's where the excitement ended. After heating them in the oven for 25 minutes per the package instructions, the exterior did have a nice crispy crust — which seemed like a promising start. The positives ended, however, after that first bite. Instead of a fluffy, chewy interior, this takoyaki has a gooey, lumpy interior similar to the texture of oatmeal. A guess as to why? The moisture from the frozen balls is released as they cook, softening the inside to this unappealing mush.
Powering past the unappealing texture, the takoyaki was also severely lacking in any discernible fish flavor. Each piece had one measly piece of octopus in the middle that was chewy, tough, and not providing much of the sweet, mild flavor octopus is known for. The scallion taste is the most prominent — you could even call it overpowering — flavor, making the takoyaki taste more like a scallion pancake than anything else. The package also recommends dipping in a traditional takoyaki sauce, that disappointingly wasn't included.
Best: Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod
These Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod fillets taste like the grown-up version of fish sticks. Each petite piece of fish is coated in breadcrumbs and finished with a light dusting of everything bagel seasoning, including onion, garlic, and poppyseeds. The breading gives the exterior a nice crunch, while the seasoning offers the perfect amount of flavor — but not so much that it overpowers the fish and makes it unpalatable.
On the inside, the fish itself is flaky and moist with the beautiful and mild cod flavor everyone knows and loves. There was a little bit of a soggy layer sandwiched between the exterior breading and the fish on the inside (probably from moisture released as the fish heated up) but it was pretty minor and easy to look past.
The best part about this product is its versatility. If you don't want to eat it as-is, you could add it to a fish sandwich, use it in tacos, or even in less conventional preparations like pasta. Its mild flavor pairs well with almost any dish, sauce, or side.
Methodology
I visited my local Costco and purchased a range of frozen seafood products. Each item was prepared according to the manufacturer instructions and I conducted an at-home taste test. While sampling each product, I evaluated not only the flavor but also the texture, versatility of the item, and the overall quality based on my experience and the information on the packaging. Given my impressions of each product, I've ranked them in order from best to worst.