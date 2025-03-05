While Costco might be known for its prepared foods like delicious pizza and crowd-favorite hot dogs and its massive deals on bulk purchases, there is one section of the store that many might overlook: the frozen seafood. Though Costco's seafood section may be modest (especially compared to other areas like the butcher or snack sections), it's not lacking in plentiful options to suit every taste.

Whether you prefer mild white fish like halibut or cod, or want something with bolder flavors like Japanese or Mexican-inspired dishes, there is something in the Costco seafood section to suit every taste. Another added bonus? All of the options are fast and easy so you can whip them up on a moment's notice. But buyer beware — there are a few products that may look enticing but will leave you feeling unsatisfied and disappointed.

To determine which products fell into which category, I visited my local Costco and stocked up on seven different products to determine which were the best buys and which products to avoid on your next shopping trip. Here is the ranking, from best to worst.