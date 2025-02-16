The Secrets To Making A Restaurant-Quality Fish Sandwich

The fried fish sandwich is a delicious alternative to a classic burger. Typically made with flaky white fish and featuring a light and crispy fried crust, it's the perfect blend of savory, sweet, and salty. And while this sandwich may seem straightforward at first, restaurants put a lot of effort into making sure that each element — from the fish itself to the bun to the toppings — are made perfectly to deliver a memorable, delicious dish.

Advertisement

We asked Richard LaMarita, chef-instructor at New York's Institute of Culinary Education and Jim Foster, owner at Pelican Seafood Market & Grill in Ottawa, Ontario — Canada's capital city — about restaurants' best kept secrets to producing the best fish sandwiches.

"You should be able to taste the fresh and natural flavor of the fish without it being overwhelmed," explained Foster. "A well-balanced fish sandwich complements the fish with thoughtful additions rather than masking it." That, however, is easier said than done. Read on to discover these insider tips so you can recreate your favorite restaurant fish sandwiches at home.