Cast-Iron Vs Grill: Which Method Makes The Best Steak?

Temperature control can be a bit temperamental with both of these cooking methods, so there's no right or wrong answer. The grill heats up quickly and is easy to adjust hotter or cooler with the simple turn of a knob — and the flames below adjust almost instantly. This allows you to make continuous tweaks as you cook the steak. You can even move the steak to the edges of the grill where there are no flames if you need to, offering maximum flexibility to adjust the entire time it cooks. The flames on the grill, however, can be a bit unpredictable. Though you can easily adjust the heat levels, some flames get closer to the steak than expected and create unavoidable hot spots.

The cast iron, on the other hand, holds heat extremely well. While this is a great way to get a steak that is cooked consistently, it also makes it challenging to tweak the temperature quickly. As I was prepping my steaks, for example, my pan got much too hot while preheating and began to smoke. Though I turned down my burner, I ended up having to remove the pan completely to cool down because it was going much too slow (and I feared my hyper-sensitive smoke alarms would take offense). If you're not careful and encounter the same issue once the steak is already in the pan, it can result in a tough, overcooked steak that is less appetizing to eat.