The Major Banana Scandal That Will Always Haunt Aldi

Aldi, the popular discount grocery chain known for its budget-friendly prices and no-frills approach, found itself at the center of an unusual and alarming scandal in April 2019. In perhaps one of the most surprising incidents in the company's history, six shipments of bananas sent to Aldi locations across northern Germany were revealed to contain massive amounts of cocaine. In total, the contraband, valued at an estimated €25 million (around $28 million), weighed in at nearly half a ton. Employees at an Aldi logistics center in the German town of Jarmen also located cocaine in a banana shipment. Authorities believed the drugs hidden within the banana crates were Latin American in origin.

At the time, Aldi's German division shared with CNN that the chain was "affected by the incident" but did not elaborate further. This illicit discovery was one of the most bizarre scandals in Aldi's long history, though the chain has weathered its fair share of controversies and failures over the years. In fact, April 2019 was not the first instance of Aldi finding contraband in its incoming shipments.