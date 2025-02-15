The Biggest Aldi Failures Of All Time

Ever since Aldi was founded in 1946, controversy has never been too far behind. Within just 14 years, the company had already split into Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd — reportedly over a very minor disagreement between brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht, who had inherited the store from their mother.

Despite this rocky start, Aldi has gone on to become a global powerhouse, known as many people's go-to choice for affordable grocery shopping — even if there are still some red flags to be aware of. The exponential growth of the franchise also meant more wealth for the Albrecht family. According to the American-German Institute, the brothers' combined net worth was estimated to be around $40 million in 2014. But while Aldi has won over millions with its low prices, not every decision the company has made has been a hit. Customers have voiced frustrations over its unusual shopping cart deposit system, inconsistent product quality across locations, and a puzzling cashback policy.

But those complaints are just the tip of the iceberg. Over the years, Aldi has been involved in some far more serious missteps — from major product recalls to lawsuits that made massive headlines. Here are 15 of Aldi's biggest failures of all time.

