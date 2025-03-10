The Best Oil For Frying Fish Is Probably Already In Your Pantry
Whether you're seeking to craft a restaurant-quality fish sandwich or serve a classic breaded pan-fried cod, there is one all-purpose oil that makes an excellent choice for frying the food: Canola. One reason it works so well for this purpose is its smoke point, which is the amount of heat it takes for the oil to start burning. With a smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, canola can comfortably handle the high temperatures required for deep-frying. This means your fish can attain a crispy golden finish and a tender center without an unpleasant burnt taste.
Another benefit of canola is that it has a neutral flavor, which means it won't overpower the food. This gives you the flexibility to fry a variety of fish, ranging from mild-tasting tilapia to something richer like salmon. It also leaves the door open for you to try a variety of seasonings such as a light squeeze of lemon juice or a smokey harissa. Canola's affordability and accessibility are two additional benefits, as it often sells for a mere fraction of the price of olive oil.
Fry your fish to perfection
Whether you're deep-frying or pan-frying, canola is a key ingredient. However, using the right oil is just part of the equation. Temperature, timing, and ingredients also should be factored in. Cooking oily fish like tuna in a fryer runs the risk of making it tough. However, white fish such as haddock and cod are well-suited for frying. Of course, you'll want to pay attention to what's in the coating as well. For example, you can make your fried fish extra crispy by strategically incorporating ingredients such as flour and panko.
To get delectably crispy fish, maintain a temperature between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. You can manage that with a deep-fry cooking thermometer like this highly rated one by KT THERMO. Without enough heat, the fish will wind up greasy with an underwhelming finish, while too much heat can result in a burnt exterior and undercooked center. Pat the fish dry before frying to prevent excess moisture from stifling the crisp. As for timing, you can expect an average filet to cook up in approximately five minutes with a deep fryer. Pan-frying fish will take closer to eight minutes, split between both sides.