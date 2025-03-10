The Best Oil For Frying Fish Is Probably Already In Your Pantry

Whether you're seeking to craft a restaurant-quality fish sandwich or serve a classic breaded pan-fried cod, there is one all-purpose oil that makes an excellent choice for frying the food: Canola. One reason it works so well for this purpose is its smoke point, which is the amount of heat it takes for the oil to start burning. With a smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, canola can comfortably handle the high temperatures required for deep-frying. This means your fish can attain a crispy golden finish and a tender center without an unpleasant burnt taste.

Another benefit of canola is that it has a neutral flavor, which means it won't overpower the food. This gives you the flexibility to fry a variety of fish, ranging from mild-tasting tilapia to something richer like salmon. It also leaves the door open for you to try a variety of seasonings such as a light squeeze of lemon juice or a smokey harissa. Canola's affordability and accessibility are two additional benefits, as it often sells for a mere fraction of the price of olive oil.