10 Ingredients That Will Make Your Fried Fish Extra Crispy, According To Chefs

There is nothing more satisfying than the crunch of a super crispy piece of fried fish, whether it is the star of a seafood basket, sandwiched in a bun, or shining all on its own. On the other hand, it is super disappointing to bite into a soggy fish sandwich or have a plate of fish and chips that is distinctly lacking in crunchiness. It may seem effortless when ordering your fish at a pub or restaurant, but at home you'll learn that getting that coveted golden crust is a delicate dance of having the right breading, the right oil, the right frying technique, and the right timing — simultaneously.

"The key to a crispy fried fish is a balance of starch, flour, and a little crunch. If done correctly the coating will lock in moisture of the fish, while creating a crispy airy texture," says Chef Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen in New Jersey and Chef Ambassador for K-Seafood USA. "We all have had when you bite into a well fried piece of food, and you just get the right crunch and moisture, and flavor all come together — that is what we are going for."

There is much to learn about achieving the perfect crispy crust on fried fish — starting with choosing the right ingredients. We spoke with some expert chefs to get the scoop on what you shouldn't skip when making your fried fish at home, and some mistakes to avoid so you'll get extra crispy fried fish every time.

