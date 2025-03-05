The Extra Step That Will Take Your Bologna Sandwich To A New Level

Although it didn't make our list of the greatest sandwiches of all time, the humble bologna sandwich has a special place in the hearts of many. In its classic configuration (two slices of white bread slathered with mayo and topped with those familiar pink discs of deli meat and maybe a slice of American cheese), the bologna sandwich conjures up memories of school lunches and childhood. While it still hits the spot, we're grown now, and that means we can get fancy with it. To kick your bologna sandwich up a notch, try glazing the bologna first.

Bologna's mild flavor lends itself well to glazing, letting you introduce as much sweetness, smokiness, or spice as you like. The key is to include an element of sugar, as caramelization gives glazed food its shiny, flavorful finish. A popular bologna glaze is a sweet and tangy mix of barbecue sauce and brown sugar. However, Asian-inspired ingredients like soy and chili sauce are equally delicious. Try a mango-habanero or hot honey glaze for a sweet heat effect.

Glazed bologna is tasty on its own, but why stop there? Upgrade your bologna sandwich, and set off the glaze with complementary toppings like cornichons, Calabrian peppers, banana peppers, or kimchi. A barbecue-glazed bologna sandwich topped with melty smoked gouda and chips can't be beat.

