The Extra Step That Will Take Your Bologna Sandwich To A New Level
Although it didn't make our list of the greatest sandwiches of all time, the humble bologna sandwich has a special place in the hearts of many. In its classic configuration (two slices of white bread slathered with mayo and topped with those familiar pink discs of deli meat and maybe a slice of American cheese), the bologna sandwich conjures up memories of school lunches and childhood. While it still hits the spot, we're grown now, and that means we can get fancy with it. To kick your bologna sandwich up a notch, try glazing the bologna first.
Bologna's mild flavor lends itself well to glazing, letting you introduce as much sweetness, smokiness, or spice as you like. The key is to include an element of sugar, as caramelization gives glazed food its shiny, flavorful finish. A popular bologna glaze is a sweet and tangy mix of barbecue sauce and brown sugar. However, Asian-inspired ingredients like soy and chili sauce are equally delicious. Try a mango-habanero or hot honey glaze for a sweet heat effect.
Glazed bologna is tasty on its own, but why stop there? Upgrade your bologna sandwich, and set off the glaze with complementary toppings like cornichons, Calabrian peppers, banana peppers, or kimchi. A barbecue-glazed bologna sandwich topped with melty smoked gouda and chips can't be beat.
How to glaze bologna for extra flavor
First, you may want to get your hands on a whole bologna for this method. This lets you glaze the outside (like a glazed ham). Just ask for the whole "chub," which is the pro term for the uncut roll, at the deli counter.
A go-to method is to smoke the bologna, which permeates the meat with the smoky flavor of your choice. However, you can also cook it in the oven. Score the bologna so the glaze gets into all the nooks and crannies by making ½ inch deep cuts horizontally and vertically across the meat in a checkered pattern. Since bologna is already cooked, you don't have to worry about hitting an internal temperature. Cook at a low temperature (between 225 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit) for three to five hours. Flip the chub every hour or so, basting it with more glaze. Cooking times vary, so check it periodically. You'll know it's ready when it's developed a deep brown color (to your preference) and those score marks have opened up.
If you want to speed things up, cook it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes until the glaze has caramelized and browned. Just keep an eye on it to avoid burning. If you aren't ready to commit to an entire chub, just glaze individual slices in a skillet while frying. For example, add glaze during the searing step of our gourmet fried bologna sandwich recipe.