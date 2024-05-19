14 Ways To Upgrade Your Bologna Sandwich

There are gourmet sandwiches. There are everyday sandwiches. And then there are bologna sandwiches, dishes so pedestrian that they can be easily overlooked. Bologna doesn't have the succulent allure of smoked ham or the healthy incentives of turkey. It doesn't have the powerful flavor of pastrami or the indulgence factor of brisket. In fact, some people might not even be clear what bologna is. Broadly speaking, it's a type of processed meat typically made with beef, turkey, pork, or chicken, that has been packed into a casing like a sausage and cooked or smoked with various spices. In other words, it's a meat product rather than a type of meat, so it makes sense that its precise definition can be hard to pin down. All this vagueness can make bologna sandwiches sound unexciting, but that's where we can help.

Bologna has been around for a while, which also may lend to its uninspiring reputation. It made its way to America thanks to European immigration — though whether it was German immigrants or Italian is disputed. Its popularity soared during the Great Depression due to its affordability, and once it landed in American sandwiches, its fate was sealed. They may not have the sophistication of a croque madame or the intense flavor of a Reuben sandwich, but there's a reason bologna sandwiches have endured all these years, and there are plenty of ways to upgrade them so they will rival even the most gourmet options.