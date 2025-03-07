Just Because You Can Make Corn In The Microwave Doesn't Mean You Should

We have all occasionally heeded the siren song of the microwave. Its hurried beeps are a love letter to efficiency and 20th-century innovation. But just because you can zap practically anything into a molten version of its former self, doesn't mean you should. For example, TikTok virality can make it seem like virtually everyone is microwaving corn. However, fresh corn on the cob doesn't belong in the microwave. It's a prime example of foodstuffs that are best left for more antiquated preparations like boiling.

The temptation to microwave corn is hard to ignore. In particular, it seems to have an obvious appeal in that you don't have to wash "The Big Pot" once it's done. Plus, there are promises about how much easier it is to shuck corn out of the microwave. To be fair, the former is true, but the latter is questionably successful at best. Most importantly, the taste of microwaved corn on the cob simply cannot match the bright, crisp finish produced by the stovetop. Instead of a perky, summertime texture, it is rendered too soft. That's because the microwave makes what should be plump kernels deflate.