This Is Hands-Down The Best Breakfast Sausage You Can Buy At The Store
When you're looking for a meaty, hearty way to start your day, it's hard to beat the savory deliciousness of breakfast sausage. However, not every sausage is the same, with different producers using varying cuts of meat, seasonings, and preparation processes. That's why it's vital to know which brands are worth your money before you pick up your next package at the supermarket. Mashed took a closer look at the options and came out with our list of breakfast sausage brands ranked from worst to best, which had a clear winner.
It's Farmer John Classic Pork Sausage Links, which was describes as "a classic, straightforward breakfast sausage with no twists or modern innovations." The reviewer praised them for their ideal balance of fat and meat, which provides enough porky flavor without becoming too fatty. In addition, the coarsely ground filling provided enough chew without becoming tough when cooked.
Farm John sausage is also made from real pork and chicken with no by-products, fillers, or mechanically separated meats. There's also no wheat, sesame, egg, milk, or other common allergens, making it suitable for a variety of restricted diets. With a product that can sometimes be produced in ways and with ingredients that are less-than-appealing, this goes a long way toward ensuring a quality experience.
Fantastic flavor benefits, too
Of course, the seasoning is also crucial when crafting a top breakfast sausage. Mashed noted traditional flavors like salt, black pepper, and herbs, balanced by a hint of sweetness from sugar. Although the ingredients don't specify beyond "flavorings," breakfast sausage seasonings may include a mix of sage, marjoram, cloves, red pepper flakes, paprika, thyme, nutmeg, and more, depending on the desired flavor profile.
Although it's not labeled as all-natural, a common mistake everyone makes when buying sausage is assuming all-natural brands are necessarily better or healthier. There's no firm evidence that nitrate-free cured meats are better for your health. Some experts recommend eating all sausage products in moderation, no matter how they're produced.
Selecting the right sausage is only half the battle. It's also critical to avoid the mistakes many people make when cooking breakfast sausage. These include common slip-ups like piercing sausages with a fork or crowding them in the pan. Still, after trying a wide variety, it's essential to start with the best, and that's Farmer John.