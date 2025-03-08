This Is Hands-Down The Best Breakfast Sausage You Can Buy At The Store

When you're looking for a meaty, hearty way to start your day, it's hard to beat the savory deliciousness of breakfast sausage. However, not every sausage is the same, with different producers using varying cuts of meat, seasonings, and preparation processes. That's why it's vital to know which brands are worth your money before you pick up your next package at the supermarket. Mashed took a closer look at the options and came out with our list of breakfast sausage brands ranked from worst to best, which had a clear winner.

It's Farmer John Classic Pork Sausage Links, which was describes as "a classic, straightforward breakfast sausage with no twists or modern innovations." The reviewer praised them for their ideal balance of fat and meat, which provides enough porky flavor without becoming too fatty. In addition, the coarsely ground filling provided enough chew without becoming tough when cooked.

Farm John sausage is also made from real pork and chicken with no by-products, fillers, or mechanically separated meats. There's also no wheat, sesame, egg, milk, or other common allergens, making it suitable for a variety of restricted diets. With a product that can sometimes be produced in ways and with ingredients that are less-than-appealing, this goes a long way toward ensuring a quality experience.

