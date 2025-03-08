13 Delicious Uses For Leftover Steak Fat

There's no denying that a well-cooked steak makes a delicious meal. And luckily, it's also the gift that keeps on giving. The remaining steak fat is a versatile byproduct that can be used in nearly endless applications in the kitchen to enhance everyday dishes from biscuits to fried rice.

While you can use the beef fat straight from the pan, you can also render it into beef tallow for an even more versatile kitchen staple. This semi-solid fat is similar to lard and butter, making it perfect for greasing a pan, using in baked goods, or enhancing the flavors of your favorite dishes. To make tallow, simply cut up the beef fat, add salt and water, and render the fat low and slow for up to 12 hours.

Once done, the liquid tallow will rise to the top. After it has separated, strain the liquid tallow from the remnants. After it has solidified, it will quickly become your newest kitchen staple. Discover the best ways to use leftover steak fat and beef tallow to add rich, beefy flavor to almost any meal.

