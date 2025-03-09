The Healthiest And Least Healthy Chili's Menu Items

It's an age-old dilemma: you're trying to eat healthy but you find yourself at a sit-down chain restaurant. These convenient respites are known for having menu items that are saltier, more fattening, and generally more caloric than foods prepared at home. One major player in this restaurant category is Chili's Grill & Bar. The long-standing establishment (it's been around since 1975) is known for Southwestern-inspired eats, but in the grand tradition of family-friendly fast casuals, there are plenty of menu categories to choose from. Some of these options are blatantly unhealthy, but pockets of reprieve can be found within Chili's food supply — if you know where to look.

To categorize Chili's healthiest and unhealthiest menu items, we examined nutritional aspects like calorie count, sodium levels, and fat content. Items with exceptionally high levels of these not-so-great nutrition facts earned a slot on the unhealthiest side of Chili's menu. Items with a more salubrious appeal — like those rich in omega-3's or featuring vitamin-packed ingredients — ranked amongst the healthiest. We'll divulge further on our ranking methodology at the end of the article.

What is healthy versus unhealthy anyway? Dietary wants and needs bring subjective points of view to the table, ones that are rooted in personal ideologies surrounding food and individualized relationship with wellness. We understand that this looks different for everybody, but if you're after some general guidance on the finer points of the menu — and the items you shouldn't order at Chili's — these are some of the healthiest and least healthy foods you can order.

