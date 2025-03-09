The Healthiest And Least Healthy Chili's Menu Items
It's an age-old dilemma: you're trying to eat healthy but you find yourself at a sit-down chain restaurant. These convenient respites are known for having menu items that are saltier, more fattening, and generally more caloric than foods prepared at home. One major player in this restaurant category is Chili's Grill & Bar. The long-standing establishment (it's been around since 1975) is known for Southwestern-inspired eats, but in the grand tradition of family-friendly fast casuals, there are plenty of menu categories to choose from. Some of these options are blatantly unhealthy, but pockets of reprieve can be found within Chili's food supply — if you know where to look.
To categorize Chili's healthiest and unhealthiest menu items, we examined nutritional aspects like calorie count, sodium levels, and fat content. Items with exceptionally high levels of these not-so-great nutrition facts earned a slot on the unhealthiest side of Chili's menu. Items with a more salubrious appeal — like those rich in omega-3's or featuring vitamin-packed ingredients — ranked amongst the healthiest. We'll divulge further on our ranking methodology at the end of the article.
What is healthy versus unhealthy anyway? Dietary wants and needs bring subjective points of view to the table, ones that are rooted in personal ideologies surrounding food and individualized relationship with wellness. We understand that this looks different for everybody, but if you're after some general guidance on the finer points of the menu — and the items you shouldn't order at Chili's — these are some of the healthiest and least healthy foods you can order.
Least Healthy: Double Oldtimer w/Cheese
Healthier eating doesn't just consist of what's on your plate — it's also about how much. That's where Chili's goes wrong with its Double Oldtimer w/Cheese. The Oldtimer is so-named because the single-patty version was one of the original menu items at Chili's flagship location in Dallas, Texas. Now, the Double Oldtimer w/Cheese inhabits the "Big Mouth Burgers" section of Chili's menu, and it's a fitting place for this item to be. This burger contains two all-natural 100% beef patties — totaling a full pound of beef.
Between the bun, cheddar cheese slices, condiments, and one pound of beef, the Double Oldtimer w/Cheese comes in at 1,400 calories. There are also 97 grams of fat (42 grams of which are saturated fat) and 1,680 milligrams of sodium. If you keep your order traditional and get the side of fries, that adds another 420 calories, 17 grams of fat (2.5 grams is saturated fat), and 660 milligrams of sodium.
According to the latest edition of "Dietary Guidelines for Americans" adults shouldn't eat saturated fat in quantities that exceed 10% of their daily caloric intake — meaning someone who eats 2,000 calories a day should consume, at most, 200 calories of saturated fat (approximately 16 grams). At 44.5 grams of saturated fat, a Double Oldtimer w/Cheese plus fries has almost three days worth the recommended amount. A diet high in saturated fats may increase your low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and contribute to weight gain.
Least Healthy: 16-count Bone-in Wings with two wing sauces and Ranch
Sorry wing lovers, but Chili's 16-count Bone-in Wings is one of the least healthy menu items you can order — if you consume everything it comes with. Eating 16 chicken wings solo isn't unheard of, however, this particular Chili's item has up to 2,670 calories, significantly exceeding the widely adopted limit of 2,000 calories per day. Customizations to your wing order will vary the calorie count.
Chili's 16-count bone-in wings comes with a choice of two wing sauces and two sides of Ranch dressing. If you ate the entire 3-ounce serving of Ranch, that would account for 420 calories and 45 grams of fat. The sauce the wings are tossed in also contributes to the unhealthiness of it all. Buffalo has the least amount of calories (at 70 per 3 ounces) but it's got the most sodium (2,770 milligrams). Three ounces of Honey Chipotle contains 270 calories, 1,010 milligrams of sodium, and 51 grams of sugar.
Trying to keep the order below 2,000 calories? Order plain wings instead of the lemon pepper variety. Without sauce, 16 bone-in lemon pepper wings have 1,480 calories and 1.5 grams of trans fat, an unhealthy fat found in hydrogenated oils. Also, consider abstaining from Chili's Nashville Hot wing sauce. Per 3 ounces, Nashville Hot has 580 calories, 54 grams of fat, 2,540 milligrams of sodium, and one gram of trans fat.
Least Healthy: Bacon Rancher Burger
Chili's Bacon Rancher Burger exists to quell our carnivorous cravings, so it's no shocker why this menu item is one of the restaurant's unhealthiest. It's saucy, cheesy, and the bacon is greasy. There are not one but two all-beef patties sandwiched between this burger's carbolicious bun. Without the inclusion of a side, the Bacon Rancher clocks 1,170 calories, 123 grams of fat, 6 grams of trans fat, and 48 grams of carbs.
To be fair, no bacon cheeseburger of any kind is summoned for its healthy properties, yet Chili's adds what might be considered a little too much in the way of sodium and cholesterol. At 305 milligrams, the Bacon Rancher has the most cholesterol of any Chili's Big Mouth Burgers by a long shot (that's bacon for ya). To boot, it also has 2,640 milligrams of sodium. A side order of fries will bring the total sodium count to 3,300 milligrams of sodium. If there's a redeeming quality in the nutrition stats of the Bacon Rancher, it's all in the protein. There are 100 grams inside.
Least Healthy: Nashville Hot Fried Mozzarella (full portion)
In August 2024, Chilis decided that slathering Nashville Hot sauce on chicken wasn't enough and expanded its reaches to fried cheese, creating one of the least healthy items on the entire menu. Nashville Hot Fried Mozzarella is spicy, gooey, junk food at its finest. A full, six-piece order contains 2,470 calories, or in other words, 470 more calories than what's recommended to eat in one day. And yes, we're still talking about hot sauce and cheese.
By nature, cheese is a high-fat, caloric food. Processed cheese typically contains high amounts of sodium and various chemical additives. Chili's fried mozzarella is breaded (and deep fried) which means it contains more than just cheese. According to the restaurant's official allergen sheet, these breaded slabs of mozzarella served at Chili's contain egg and soy even without any sauce.
Data published by Open Food Facts provides even more of a glimpse into what's lurking inside Chili's fried mozzarella. Artificial dyes like caramel color and annatto extract are listed among the ingredients. From a dietary standpoint, taking something that's already unhealthy and dousing it with Nashville Hot sauce which is packed with fat, sodium, and calories in its own right turns this Chili's appetizer into a major splurge.
Least Healthy: Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers (six-count)
When Chili's joined its version of Nashville Hot sauce with its fan-favorite chicken crispers, a sodium sucker punch of otherworldly proportions was born. Hand-battered Crispers, Chili's flaky, breaded boneless tenders are high in carbs and sodium to begin with. Once they get the Nashville Hot treatment their nutrition facts go next level — in an unhealthy way. Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers taste good, but a six-count serving without sides brings forth 78 grams of carbs and 6,520 milligrams of sodium.
The recommended daily intake of sodium is less than 2,300 milligrams per day (the FDA puts the average American's daily consumption at 3,400 milligrams). If heeding federally touted health advice is your thing, Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers should probably not be your thing. Six of these spicy crispers pack nearly three days worth of your recommended daily sodium.
A chronically high-sodium diet can contribute to a host of health issues including headaches, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and osteoporosis. As for the health concerns surrounding Chili's brand of Nashville hot sauce, it simply contains more fat and sodium than one might realize. A 3-ounce serving packs 580 calories, 54 grams of fat, 2,540 milligrams of sodium, and 21 carbs.
Least Healthy: Texas Cheese Fries (full portion)
Let's face it Texas Cheese Fries contain some buzzwords (and ingredients) that are commonly associated with the lesser side of health. Cheese fries, especially those topped with bits of bacon are a stereotypical junk food. And since everything is bigger in Texas, a full order of these bad boys are one of Chili's least healthy menu offerings.
At 1,800 calories Texas Cheese Fries become a hefty meal rather than an appetizer — if the full portion is consumed by one person. Calories aside, there are other less-than-great nutrition facts to contend with, like the 133 grams of fat and 305 milligrams of cholesterol. In fact, calories from fat make up 1,110 of the Texas Cheese Fries' total calorie count.
For those who are trying to make healthier choices, the stats for sodium and carbohydrates are further indication that Texas Cheese Fries aren't the sensible option. The sodium count is at 5,440 milligrams, exceeding the FDA recommended amount of 2,300 milligrams per day by more than double. Carb counters are bound to feel uneasy as well, as Texas Cheese Fries have a staggering 111 grams of carbs.
Healthiest: Guiltless Ancho Salmon
Fish can be a lighter option at chain restaurants like Chili's, especially when it's prepared alongside fresh ingredients and comes breading-free. Chili's knows this, which is why its Ancho Salmon has a well-established place in the "Guiltless Grill" menu section. On this section of the menu, you'll find an entrée salad and a selection of non-fried proteins with veggies. The Guiltless Grill concept was introduced to Chili's menus back in 1993 as a way of keeping health-conscious customers in the seats. And it worked.
Served with a side of Mexican rice and steamed broccoli, the Ancho Salmon entrée boasts between 620 and 630 calories. A low calorie count isn't all Ancho Salmon has going for it. The salmon filet is full of omega-3 fatty acids, a type of "healthy fat" or polyunsaturated fat, that promotes heart health by lowering blood pressure and triglycerides in the blood — and yes, the type of fat you're eating does matter. Chili's uses Atlantic salmon, which is seared, chile-rubbed, and drizzled with Ancho sauce (made from ancho chiles), cilantro pesto, and fresh cilantro.
If you want to add a fresh topping to your salmon, Chili's makes it happen. Pico de gallo will bring in tomatoes, which are a good source of vitamin C and vitamin K1. The Ancho Salmon can also be ordered as a customized protein option, which can be added to a Chili's salad. Ordering an Ancho Salmon á la carte will contribute 370 calories to your meal. It's also got 41 grams of protein.
Healthiest: Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Restaurant salads can sometimes be calorie bombs cosplaying as health food. Salads that are piled high with deep fried proteins, served in huge portions, and doused in creamy dressing are not the kinds of salads you should go for if you're watching what you eat. However, Chili's customers who are looking for a salad that's filling, without being over the top, should consider the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad.
Health-minded consumers are probably well aware that grilled meats are a better choice than those that are breaded and fried. Chilis breaded chicken options come with a ton of added sodium and carbs. Without any substitutions, the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad comes in at 550 calories and has 30 grams of protein. It's also topped with guacamole, which is responsible for some of the fat, but avocados are naturally cholesterol-free, low-sodium, and rich in fiber.
Chili's is the kind of place where light customizations to your order aren't frowned upon, so if you're not loving everything the Santa Fe Grilled Chicken salad comes with, go ahead and request its omission. The tortilla strips sprinkled on top add crunch but are processed and salty and don't add much nutritional value. Ordering the Santa Fe sauce on the side allows you to control how much goes in, and also helps keep any leftovers from getting too soggy.
Healthiest: Side House Salad
Sure, it's a side salad, not a full meal, but if you're looking to err on the healthier side of Chili's menu, don't overlook this menu item. Iceberg lettuce forms much of the salad's base, yet the incorporation of baby spinach adds some color and texture variation. On top of that, you'll get sliced cucumber, a bit of shredded cheese, red onion, chopped tomato, and croutons. If you're not feeling the croutons and want to make the salad even healthier and low-carb, then you can order it without.
Ordering a low-carb house side salad sans croutons or dressings will amount to just 70 calories. This is a great option if you're ordering other sides or add-ons with it, like seared shrimp or grilled avocado. If you're ordering a side salad as a substitute for a side of french fries or loaded mac & cheese, then springing for croutons and dressing is hardly a splurge. Croutons put the side house salad at 140 calories. A 1.5-ounce serving of salad dressing will up your intake of calories, fat, sodium, and carbs because, well, it's dressing after all.
If you're just looking at calories, blue cheese and citrus balsamic vinaigrette tie for the highest at 250 per serving. Honey mustard has the most sugar by far with 10 grams per serving. Though the name suggests otherwise, avocado ranch has the lowest calories and fat of any dressing Chili's sells. One serving has 140 calories and 14 grams of fat.
Healthiest: Shrimp Fajitas
If you're worried that watching what you eat means giving up tasty food, let us remind you that there's always shrimp. America's favorite crustacean is flavorful and naturally low in calories, and it's a big part of why shrimp fajitas are one of Chili's healthier menu items. In its entirety, a shrimp fajitas meal at Chili's totals 940 calories. While this isn't a low-calorie meal per se, it's worth mentioning that you get a lot of food with it.
A full portion of seared fajita shrimp alone is 310 calories but Chili's also gives you Mexican rice, sautéed peppers and onion, a side of black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, salsa, and four flour tortillas. All that at a fast casual chain for under 1,000 calories isn't bad. Ordering the chicken fajitas or steak fajitas will account for 1,110 calories or 1,210 calories respectively.
Shrimp is lower in fat than grilled chicken or steak but it does have higher levels of cholesterol than chicken. Cholesterol is present in all animal products from meat and fish, to eggs and dairy. One health aspect where shrimp really shines is mineral content. It's rich in zinc, a nutrient that is vital to immune function and hormone health.
Healthiest: Guiltless Sirloin
Steak has its time and place in a healthy diet. It's not something that should necessarily be eaten everyday, but it is full of iron and B12 vitamins which are beneficial to the body. Health experts suggest treating steak like a special occasion food, and since going out to dinner is a special occasion of sorts, ordering the Guiltless Sirloin at Chili's is a pretty healthy move.
The Guiltless Sirloin comes in either a 6-ounce or 10-ounce size. Both portions are served with house-made pico de gallo and fresh cilantro on top and a drizzle of cilantro pesto. Roasted asparagus is the standard side, but you can add sautéed mushrooms as a steak topping (for a mere 60 calories). Even if you opt for the 10-ounce sirloin, it's a lot healthier than much of what you can order from Chili's. Served without customizations, a 10-ounce Guiltless Sirloin with asparagus contains 450 calories — that's 130 less calories than what's inside 3 ounces of Chili's Nashville Hot sauce, which is a condiment.
Ordering the 6-ounce Guiltless Sirloin with asparagus comes in at a beyond prudent 300 calories. Chili's sirloin steak is also a great protein source . The 6-ounce cut has 34 grams of protein and the 10-ounce has 54 grams. One caveat between the portion sizes that the ultra health-conscious may want to be aware of has to do with trans fat. Chili's 10-ounce sirloin contains one gram of trans fat, whereas the 6-ounce sirloin has none.
Methodology
Ranking the healthiest and least healthy items on Chili's menu meant analyzing numerous aspects of what makes food healthy — or not. Calorie count is a logical place to start if you're aiming to be more health-conscious. A single menu item that contains more than the recommended daily intake of 2,000 calories (or close to it), is not a healthy option to order from Chili's. Still, a food item's caloric makeup doesn't definitively indicate how nutritious it is (cheddar cheese for example is high in calories and saturated fat but isn't the unhealthiest cheese you can buy). That's why other nutritional content was examined as well.
Menu items that were absurdly high in sodium or sugar were deemed as some of the least healthy foods Chili's has to offer. Heavy, deep-fried options or those containing trans fat also ranked low on our list. On the other hand, Chili's has made an effort to serve healthier foods and we took notice. Items that spotlight fresh ingredients, grilled proteins, portion control, (or a bit of all three) ranked as some of the chain's healthiest menu picks. Lower fat or lower calorie foods that offer Chili's customers nutritional value through vitamins, minerals, or omega-3's stood out for the right reasons.