Olive Garden Vs Carrabba's Italian Grill: Who Has The Best Chicken Alfredo

Most sit-down Italian-American restaurant chains aren't really trying to reinvent the wheel. Rather, common comfort food staples like lasagna, chicken Parmigiana — which is no different from chicken Parmesan — and, of course, fettuccine Alfredo serve as the main attractions at spots like Olive Garden and Carrabba's Italian Grill. Simply put, there's little need for innovation when these classic permutations of cheese, carbs, sauce, and sometimes meat are all so fundamentally satisfying.

But some sit-down Italian-American restaurant chains still do the basics better than others. I visited both my nearest Olive Garden and Carrabba's Italian Grill locations and ordered a chicken fettuccine Alfredo at each (technically, it's called Fettuccine Carrabba at the latter restaurant, but it's effectively the same thing) so I could pit them against one another in a head-to-head competition. While the dish is simple in composition, the two approaches to the same, simple idea at Olive Garden and Carrabba's turned out to differ quite a bit more than they resembled one another. Here's how my two entrees fared in eight categories, before my pick for which restaurant makes the superior chicken Alfredo overall.

