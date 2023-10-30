You Need A Lot Of Butter For Copycat Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce

A few components of a meal at Olive Garden let you know you're back in the welcoming embrace of America's most successful chain of Italian restaurants. For some people, it's the unlimited breadsticks. For others, it's the lasagne. If neither of those is your favorite, then you're probably all about the Alfredo sauce. In 2021, Mashed asked U.S. customers to choose the best dish at Olive Garden, and over 55% of those polled voted for dishes featuring Alfredo sauce, whether it was the chicken Alfredo, fettuccine Alfredo, or the Tour of Italy (chicken parm and lasagne with a side of fettuccine Alfredo). You can even buy a to-go side of Alfredo sauce to dip your breadsticks in. The fact that the sauce goes so well with bread makes sense once you find out how much butter it takes to make it!

Replicating a beloved staple of Italian-American cuisine at home is a challenge, but Mashed recipe developer Jake Vigliotti understands what folks are looking for from their Alfredo sauce. It's all about creating that sense of comforting creaminess and a cheesy, garlicky tang. In Vigliotti's copycat Olive Garden Alfredo sauce recipe, he demonstrates what is needed to recreate the full fettuccine experience at home. The key is plenty of dairy, including about 3 ounces of unsalted butter.