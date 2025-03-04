Here's What To Know About Leo's Italian Grill From Kitchen Nightmares

For many restaurateurs, the idea of world-famous chef and known grump Gordon Ramsay critiquing their establishments is nothing short of a "Kitchen Nightmare." Some restaurant owners, however, may be motivated to appear on Ramsay's infamous reality TV show in hopes that it will improve operations and spark ongoing success. Appearing on the ninth episode of "Kitchen Nightmares" Season 9, which airs on March 4, 2025, a restaurant known as Leo's Italian Grill in Cedar Creek, Texas believes that its appearance will help the establishment get back on track, both personally and professionally.

Advertisement

Despite its decidedly down-home roots, Leo's focuses its menu on Italian fare, albeit with a Southern twist. Leo Gaertner (who owns and operates the establishment with his wife Michelle) was introduced to the culinary profession in childhood by his grandfather and founded his own establishment after spending several years working in the industry. Sadness struck the Gaertner family, as well as patrons of Leo's Italian Grill, when son Leo Edward Gaertner III passed away at the young age of 27. While a tragedy of this magnitude is difficult to overcome, the Gaertners hope that Ramsay's intervention will not only benefit the restaurant, but help the family come to terms with their staggering loss.

Advertisement