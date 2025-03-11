The McDonald's You Can't Visit Without A Security Clearance
It's no secret that McDonald's dominates the fast food market on a global scale. The chain operates in more than 100 countries, and customers can visit over 38,000 locations spread out all over the world. However, there's one super-secret McDonald's location that only a select few can patronize. That's because this location is tucked neatly inside the Pentagon, aka the Department of Defense's official headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. As you might imagine, very little is known about this location. It's supposedly been in operation for years, and only those with official Pentagon business can dine there. In early 2025, the location started drawing attention, thanks to a humorous song, the product of content creator @SillyStu4U on YouTube, appropriately titled "McDonald's in the Pentagon."
In the song, Silly Stu imagines what it might be like to work at the Pentagon McDonald's. At one point, Stu sings, "No small talk 'bout your occupation," alluding to the rigid control of information within the building. While you might think there's no market for unserious food in such a serious location, consider that President Donald Trump has a strong affinity for fast food due to his reported belief that casual eating habits increase his relatability with supporters (and limit his chances of being poisoned).
You'll find more than just McDonald's at the Pentagon food court
If you're curious about how popular fare like McDonald's Quarter Pounder (the only burger at the chain that's cooked fresh) tastes at the chain's Pentagon location, you have your work cut out for you. To receive the appropriate security clearance, you must undergo an extensive vetting process.
That begins with a job offer and involves steps like questionnaire completion, background investigation, fingerprinting, and candidate interviews — among many others. In the rare case that you're able to gain access to the Pentagon, you'll have more food options at your disposal than just McDonald's.The Pentagon hosts a variety of fast food establishments for those seeking a quick bite, including Taco Bell, Dunkin', Popeyes, and Panda Express. The building also offers sit-down eateries like Moe's Southwest Grill and Bistro 108 as well as a barbecue restaurant and sushi joint. Baskin Robbins, Jamba, and Fresh Express round out the selection, proving that your average mall food court has nothing on the Pentagon. While there are some very strange McDonald's locations out there, like one on the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, the Pentagon location definitely ranks high in terms of intrigue.