The McDonald's You Can't Visit Without A Security Clearance

It's no secret that McDonald's dominates the fast food market on a global scale. The chain operates in more than 100 countries, and customers can visit over 38,000 locations spread out all over the world. However, there's one super-secret McDonald's location that only a select few can patronize. That's because this location is tucked neatly inside the Pentagon, aka the Department of Defense's official headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. As you might imagine, very little is known about this location. It's supposedly been in operation for years, and only those with official Pentagon business can dine there. In early 2025, the location started drawing attention, thanks to a humorous song, the product of content creator @SillyStu4U on YouTube, appropriately titled "McDonald's in the Pentagon."

In the song, Silly Stu imagines what it might be like to work at the Pentagon McDonald's. At one point, Stu sings, "No small talk 'bout your occupation," alluding to the rigid control of information within the building. While you might think there's no market for unserious food in such a serious location, consider that President Donald Trump has a strong affinity for fast food due to his reported belief that casual eating habits increase his relatability with supporters (and limit his chances of being poisoned).