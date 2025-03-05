Review: Taco Bell's Live Más Live 2025 Menu Was Equal Parts Creative And Tasty

Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders, Rolled Poblano Quesadillas, Quesocrisp Tacos — these are just some of the wild creations coming to Taco Bell menus this year. Mashed was on-site in Brooklyn this "Taco Tuesday" (which the chain restaurant has spent significant efforts to reclaim for public use) for Live Más Live 2025. The executives including Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews and Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery unveiled a lineup of a dozen new menu additions slated for 2025, as well as some returning fan favorites. Matthews also teased what Taco Bell is working on in its Test Kitchen — Queso Fundido Rolled Chicken Taquitos, anyone?

At the event, we got to try just about everything that's guaranteed to hit menus this year, from new signature items like the Crunchwrap Sliders, Rolled Poblano Quesadillas, and Quesocrisp Tacos to a myriad of new sauces like Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce, Weak Knees Fire, Zab's Hot Ranch, and beyond. Here's exactly what you want to know about the upcoming dishes.

