Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nuggets Review: It's A New Era, And It's Delicious

Taco Bell is introducing Crispy Chicken Nuggets to its menu on December 19. Until now, the chain's lineup has mostly been inspired by Mexican-American cuisine, which has helped it stand out from the hamburger-and-fry chains of the world. However, if you think Taco Bell's decision to sling chicken nuggets is a move toward conformity, think again. The chain is putting its zesty spin on these all-new chicken nuggets, in hopes that — in line with the well-known Taco Bell slogan — all who eat them will "live más" and order más, too.

When Taco Bell invited Mashed to a private Crispy Chicken Nuggets tasting event ahead of the official unveiling, my intrigue was immediate. I was encouraged to bring along the biggest chicken-nugget snob I know — so I invited Margaux St John, a teen with a discerning palate, whose perpetual fried-chicken hankerings can only be dimmed by her affinity for elk burgers and teriyaki eel. She also happens to be my daughter.

At a Taco Bell Cantina in Midtown Manhattan, we were greeted by an ornate table display of the new nuggets. There they were, crispy and golden, huddled in white ceramic bowls, camera-ready beside boxes of Taco Bell Nacho Fries and little tubs of dipping sauce. Right away, it was clear that I was witnessing Taco Bell's new direction. It felt exciting, and I hadn't even tasted the nuggets yet! Here are the details from my exclusive Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nugget taste test, plus all the details you need to know about the upcoming launch.

