How To Roll And Toss Pizza Dough Like A Pro

From not letting your dough rest to forgetting to add the salt, there's a multitude of ways to screw up a homemade pizza. How you handle the dough can also impact your finished pie, especially if you love to recreate the pizza shop experience in your kitchen by tossing and rolling. To ensure your homemade pizzas hit all the right notes, Mashed spoke with Nicole Bean, owner and operator of Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, a family-run pizzeria with two locations in Houston, Texas. In our exclusive chat, Bean offered some essential guidance to help you employ the proper dough-handling technique.

"There are a billion ways to stretch dough and all depends on what style you are making as well," Bean explains. When it comes to using a rolling pin to flatten dough, the pizza shop owner says that there are limited circumstances when this tool is acceptable. "Things like rolling pins can be used for many doughs," Bean says, "but particularly should only be used for thin crust such as tavern or bar style." Chicago tavern-style pizza gets its name from the fact that its a thin, square-cut pie perfect for sharing while enjoying beers in a drinking establishment. Tavern-style pizza crust has a texture similar to crackers, and using a rolling pin on the dough helps achieve this texture.