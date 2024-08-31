Why Chicago's (Other) Regional Pizza Is Called 'Tavern-Style'

While Domino's may have its New York-style pizza, Pizza Hut one-upped its rival by being the first international chain to sell what it calls Chicago tavern-style pizza. It also launched a commercial campaign featuring alleged Chicagoans complaining about how Pizza Hut had outed their little secret as if somehow popularizing the pizza meant there would be less of it to go around. As it turns out, those fictional Windy City citizens are a bit late to the party, since other parts of the country are already aware that tavern-style pizza is a thing. It's offered in restaurants from San Francisco to Nashville –- and yes, even in New York.

Tavern-style pizza is characterized by having a very thin crust, with "cracker-like" being the cliché of choice, although it really doesn't bear much resemblance to a saltine or Ritz. It's also round but cut into small squares instead of triangular wedges. Tavern-style pizza seems to date back to the early 1940s, as does Chicago-style deep dish. While the latter started out as a restaurant meal, the former began as a bar snack, hence the name. This may also have necessitated the square cut since smaller pieces made for the kind of two-bite snack you could hold in one hand while balancing a beer in the other. (No plates required, which may have been another plus for the bar owners.) It sometimes goes by the name of "party cut," as well, perhaps for similar reasons.