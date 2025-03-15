The Single Ingredient To Improve Your Store-Bought Chicken Noodle Soup

If you're looking to make a comforting meal even tastier, egg noodles can seriously improve a can of chicken noodle soup with their chewy texture and savory, eggy flavor. Many store-bought chicken noodle soups contain thin, overcooked noodles that quickly fall apart when heated. Egg noodles, on the other hand, offer a satisfying bite and hold their shape. Plus, egg noodles absorb liquids well, ensuring each bite has the same full-bodied flavor as the broth. This results in a more cohesive, flavorful dish.

Egg noodles' soft, chewy qualities pair great with a classic chicken soup's tender vegetables and succulent poultry, giving the dish variety and a distinctive homemade taste. Aside from texture, egg noodles also enhance the broth with their flavor, thanks to the increased egg content. While most pastas incorporate eggs, egg noodle recipes may call for approximately double the amount. The additional eggs give the pasta a slightly more indulgent taste.