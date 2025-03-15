The Single Ingredient To Improve Your Store-Bought Chicken Noodle Soup
If you're looking to make a comforting meal even tastier, egg noodles can seriously improve a can of chicken noodle soup with their chewy texture and savory, eggy flavor. Many store-bought chicken noodle soups contain thin, overcooked noodles that quickly fall apart when heated. Egg noodles, on the other hand, offer a satisfying bite and hold their shape. Plus, egg noodles absorb liquids well, ensuring each bite has the same full-bodied flavor as the broth. This results in a more cohesive, flavorful dish.
Egg noodles' soft, chewy qualities pair great with a classic chicken soup's tender vegetables and succulent poultry, giving the dish variety and a distinctive homemade taste. Aside from texture, egg noodles also enhance the broth with their flavor, thanks to the increased egg content. While most pastas incorporate eggs, egg noodle recipes may call for approximately double the amount. The additional eggs give the pasta a slightly more indulgent taste.
Easily upgrade your chicken noodle soup
You can also experiment with different types of egg noodles — from wide-cut to extra eggy — for an endearing custom twist. While you might not be in the mood to make an egg noodle dish like stroganoff from scratch, adding them to a convenient canned soup makes for a fun way to spruce up your meal. However, if you are in the mood to experiment in the kitchen, remember that chicken noodle soup can come together in as soon as 20 minutes.
Whether you use them as a pantry hack or a quick dinner upgrade, egg noodles are an easy and effective way to transform a basic can into a bowl of comfort. Take things a step further with fresh herbs, a splash of lemon juice, or shredded rotisserie chicken for extra protein. And if you're sticking to canned soup (no judgment here), read our ranking of the best (and worst) canned chicken noodle soups next.