22 Comforting Egg Noodle Recipes
When you want more out of your pasta than a base carbohydrate for a meat sauce, look no further than egg noodles. These springy, golden strands are so rich and silky that you could eat them plain and forget about covering them in marinara, veggies, or meat. While most pasta is made with semolina, a tough, gluten-dense type of wheat flour, egg noodles are made with eggs and regular flour, though some versions emulate other forms of pasta by using semolina. They come in many shapes and sizes, from thick ribbons to narrow strands to loose spirals, and are tender, velvety, and a deep shade of golden yellow from the egg.
Because of their springy texture and neutral, rich flavor, egg noodles are a versatile ingredient that can add oomph to any recipe. You can swap them with rice to spice up a go-to weeknight dinner or craft an entire recipe around them. This roundup has all the inspiration and instruction you need to get familiar with this ingredient. We've got classic casseroles, noodle soups, and Instant Pot options for when you're in a hurry, with a few unexpected twists as well. We even have a recipe for making the noodles from scratch so you can make these dishes from the ground up. So, the next time you head to the grocery store, skip the spaghetti and fusilli, and go straight for the egg noodles. Once you start cooking with them, they'll become a pantry staple.
1. Simple Egg Noodles
Making your own noodles might sound a little excessive, but recipe developer Miriam Hahn has created a no-hassle version that produces delicious results in less than 45 minutes. Even better, you probably have all the ingredients sitting in your kitchen already, so you won't have to make an extra trip to the store.
All you need is flour, salt, eggs, milk, butter, and honey, and if that doesn't sound like a winning combination of ingredients, we don't know what does. Eat them plain or toss them with a delicious marinara or peanut sauce.
Recipe: Simple Egg Noodles
2. Slow Cooker Beef Tips And Noodles
For an easy, hearty bowl of comfort, this slow cooker recipe has it all. It only takes four minutes to prepare all the ingredients, about as much time as it takes to get dressed and brush your teeth in the morning. The slow cooker does the rest, turning the sirloin tips into buttery, meaty, brothy heaven over the next six hours.
Boil some egg noodles just before serving and you'll have a cozy, filling meal on the table in no time.
3. One-Pot Ground Beef Stroganoff
Avoid clean-up duties with this one-pot beef stroganoff. Made with mushrooms, beef, and a creamy sauce with egg noodles, it's the perfect weeknight recipe when it's getting late, but you still want a substantial, flavorful meal.
Any type of ground beef will do. Recipe developer Molly Allen uses a 15% fat option, but if you want something a little richer, you can always opt for a higher fat percentage. Onions, garlic, and parsley provide extra flavor, while mushrooms and beef broth add to the earthy, savory taste of the meat.
Recipe: One-Pot Ground Beef Stroganoff
4. Classic Beef Stroganoff
Recipe developer and nutritionist Hayley MacLean has come up with what we can only describe as the ultimate variation on beef stroganoff. Mushrooms, beef, and cream sauce are a given, but she's added little touches here and there to take it up another level.
Flour-coated strips of steak browned in butter are drenched in a sauce made not just with sour cream and Worcestershire sauce, but with heavy cream and mustard as well, bringing out even more flavor than you're expecting from the dish. Pour it over egg noodles and you'll have the best stroganoff you've ever tasted.
Recipe: Classic Beef Stroganoff
5. Instant Pot Swedish Meatballs
Italian food is known for being decadent, but when it comes to meatballs, the Swedes outdo their Mediterranean competition. While Italian meatballs are large, made with beef, and served in red sauce, Swedish meatballs are smaller, usually made with pork, and cooked in a rich white sauce.
This recipe allows you to whip up a batch of these luxuriously decadent beauties in under 30 minutes thanks to the use of an Instant Pot. You could serve them over any type of carbohydrate, but recipe developer Kristen Carli suggests springy, delicate egg noodles.
Recipe: Instant Pot Swedish Meatballs
6. Cheesy Ham And Noodle Casserole
Casseroles can be anything you want them to be. Meaty, cheesy, vegetarian, or sweet, they can serve just about any culinary purpose, whether you're in need of a quick weeknight meal for picky eaters or a hearty breakfast to satisfy someone with a sweet tooth. In this case, we're bringing you a savory extravaganza centered around egg noodles.
This casserole is salty, rich, and filling, with a few veggies to hit your nutrient targets. Using canned and frozen ingredients, it takes only six minutes to prepare and is the perfect go-to option for a busy weeknight.
Recipe: Cheesy Ham And Noodle Casserole
7. Easy Apple Kugel
Just when you thought you'd tried every type of noodle-based recipe there was, we're bringing you an apple casserole to shake things up. Apples and noodles might not be a typical pairing, but this German classic is beloved for a reason. Sweet, filling, and lightly spiced, it's perfect for a low-sugar dessert or satisfying breakfast.
For this variation in the recipe, you only need egg noodles, apples, and cinnamon applesauce. Pop it in the oven for 40 minutes and sprinkle it with cinnamon. Leftovers can be kept in the fridge for four days.
Recipe: Easy Apple Kugel
8. One-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Chase away the winter blues with this comforting chicken noodle soup. Made with six types of veggies and several herbs and spices, it is packed with nutrients and color. Make sure to sauté the veggies before adding the broth to allow the spices to bloom and the flavors to deepen.
This recipe goes heavy on the root vegetables for a hearty, wintery soup, but you can swap them out for other veggies if you prefer. If you're making the soup ahead of time, wait to add the noodles until shortly before serving so they don't become mushy.
Recipe: One-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
9. Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken noodle soup is the best meal to eat when you're under the weather, but if you're making it when you're sick, you probably won't have the energy to spend an hour or more chopping vegetables and washing pots. Luckily, this recipe provides all the comfort without the effort.
All you have to do is fill your slow cooker with delicious, nourishing ingredients and let it work its magic. You can make this hearty, healthy soup with only 10 minutes of preparation.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
10. Vegetarian Mushroom Stroganoff
There's no reason why meat-eaters should be the only ones to enjoy stroganoff. Although the creamy dish is usually made with beef, it can easily be made without it for a meal that is equally earthy and decadent.
Mushrooms are packed with umami, the flavor associated with savory ingredients like soy sauce and cheese. They also have a thick, meaty texture, ensuring that you won't miss the beef at all. This recipe calls for various types of mushrooms to give the dish an even richer, more varied flavor than what you'd get from a classic, meat-based version.
Recipe: Vegetarian Mushroom Stroganoff
11. Quick Cabbage And Noodles
Cabbage is rarely mentioned as a favorite vegetable. It isn't sweet like carrots or starchy like cauliflower. But around the world, it's a staple ingredient that makes for a delicious and versatile addition to a range of dishes. This simple recipe of cabbage and noodles is perfect for a quick, healthy meal.
Made with only onions, cabbage, egg noodles, butter, and oil, it is fast to make and surprisingly delicious. Browning the cabbage and onions before adding them to the egg noodles ensures a caramelized flavor that will have your mouth watering.
Recipe: Quick Cabbage And Noodles
12. Easy Tuna Casserole
Tuna casseroles have a retro feel about them, but they are still a delicious and well-rounded meal that the whole family will love. Like all casseroles, there are many ways to make them and many ingredient options. This version goes for convenience and flavor.
Made with cream of mushroom soup, frozen veggies, and store-bought fried onions, it takes only 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Full of delicious textures and flavors, it's an easy weeknight meal that ticks all the boxes.
Recipe: Easy Tuna Casserole
13. 20-Minute Chicken Noodle Soup
There are many ways to cut down on the hassle factor of a recipe depending on what your goals are. You could cut out the hands-on work by using a slow cooker. You could rework the cooking to fit it all in one pot to avoid the cleanup. But neither of these options saves much time. Luckily, this soup recipe takes care of that, too.
Made with pre-cooked chicken, all you have to do is chop a few veggies and throw the ingredients into a pot. The whole process takes 20 minutes from start to finish.
Recipe: 20-Minute Chicken Noodle Soup
14. Polish Haluski
Everything tastes better with butter, including cabbage. This humble vegetable, often overlooked in favor of more exciting options, is the central ingredient of this Polish dish. Rather than overwhelm the cabbage's mild flavor with spices, the recipe uses only pepper, salt, and onion, allowing the light sweetness of the cabbage to shine.
Egg noodles provide the rich, springy deliciousness to make the meal hearty and satisfying, while the butter is the invisible hero ingredient. Make sure to let the cabbage and onion brown and caramelize for the full 15 to 20 minutes for maximum flavor.
Recipe: Polish Haluski
15. Tuna Casserole
For another variation on a classic tuna casserole, we're going for simplicity and indulgence. Aside from the requisite tuna and egg noodles, it has mozzarella cheese, butter-drenched breadcrumbs, cream of mushroom soup, and frozen peas (if it has veggies, then it must be healthy, right?)
You can always add vegetables on the side if you want more nutrients. Recipe developer Kristen Carli recommends pairing it with broccoli or a wedge salad. You could always add more frozen veggies to the casserole as well. Just make sure not to modify the ratio of veggies to the creamy, cheesy sauce.
Recipe: Tuna Casserole
16. Copycat Panera Chicken Noodle Soup
Panera is known for its sandwiches, but those in the know are crazy about its chicken noodle soup. With perfectly tender morsels of chicken and a broth that is both silky and light, it is the gold standard of chicken noodle soup and a version that many a home cook has tried to emulate.
We've zeroed in on a formula that is, if not a carbon copy of the chain's version, at least as good. Thicken the broth with cornstarch for that familiar silky texture, and add a hint of sugar to take the flavors to surprising heights.
17. Bobby Flay's Salisbury Steak
Bobby Flay is a celebrity chef who has appeared in dozens of TV shows that demonstrate his culinary prowess, and now, you can emulate his skills with this comforting Salisbury steak recipe.
Erin Johnson has tweaked the classic formula by calling for the ground beef to be shaped into individual meatballs instead of one, oblong piece. Not only does this make it faster to cook, but it also ensures that the meat is coated in more of the creamy, flavor-packed mushroom sauce. It only takes 30 minutes to pull together, making it a convenient weeknight dinner that tastes anything but routine.
Recipe: Bobby Flay's Salisbury Steak
18. Instant Pot Turkey Soup
We all know that chicken soup can soothe a cold, but turkey soup can be just as nourishing. This one has the added benefit of being made in an Instant Pot, cutting down the cooking time to 20 minutes and using the appliance to its fullest potential. Not only will you be sautéing veggies in the pot, but pressure cooking them and boiling the broth, too.
You can keep leftovers in the fridge for three or four days, but making extra and freezing it will give you a healthy, flavorful meal for weeks to come.
Recipe: Instant Pot Turkey Soup
19. Chicken Casserole
Chicken casseroles are the go-to meal when you need to feed picky eaters. Full of flavor, nutrients, and crowd-pleasing ingredients, they're tough to beat. This recipe calls for a simple and satisfying combination of chicken breasts, egg noodles, cheese, cream of mushroom soup, breadcrumbs, and celery.
Instead of being baked in a casserole dish, it's made in an oven-safe, heavy-bottomed pot. Not only does this allow you to use just one dish, but it also ensures that all the pan drippings from sautéing the chicken and veggies remain in the final product.
Recipe: Chicken Casserole
20. Hungarian Goulash
Goulash is a staple meal in Central Europe. Made with meat, vegetables, and a broth seasoned with paprika, it's a hearty, healthy stew to get you through the frigid winter months and has been keeping Central Europeans toasty since shepherds were making it in cauldrons.
This version does not have to be made in a cauldron (though if you have one, now is the time to use it), but recipe developer Sophie Putka has stuck with the classic formula. For extra flavor variation, it calls for regular and smoked paprika. Make sure to brown the meat first for optimal deliciousness.
Recipe: Hungarian Goulash
21. Jeff Mauro's Chicken Marsala With A Twist
Winner of Season 7 of "Food Network Star," Jeff Mauro has gone on to host "The Kitchen" and "$24 in 24" for the network. Although he is mostly known for his sandwich-making prowess, Mauro also has a winning recipe for chicken marsala, a decadent Italian-American dish involving chicken and wine sauce.
Recipe developer Kristen Carli has added a twist to Mauro's version, turning it into a complete meal with the addition of egg noodles and cheese. Add it all to a casserole dish and you have an easy-breezy, luxuriously creamy dinner in under an hour.
22. Easy Beef Stroganoff
Beef Stroganoff makes for a velvety, comforting dinner, but it isn't always the fastest option when you're in a hurry. However, recipe developer Angela Latimer has devised a version that takes all of 25 minutes to make from start to finish.
Make sure to choose a fatty cut of beef like beef chuck or top loin so that the sauce is rich and decadent, even though flour, butter, and sour cream do a lot of heavy lifting. Frozen pearl onions cut out the slicing time of regular onions, but if you can't find them, shallots are an easy alternative.
Recipe: Easy Beef Stroganoff