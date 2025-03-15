Why Did Costco Stop Selling Its Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips?

Kirkland Signature chocolate chips were among the Costco items that disappeared in 2024, along with food court offerings like roast beef sandwiches and churros. As for why this product was removed from store shelves, the rising cost of cocoa appears to be the primary reason. This information comes courtesy of a Reddit post from someone claiming to have an official response to the discontinuation. As stated in the posted letter, "Cocoa costs have risen near 200% compared to last year," which means that Costco is unable to "make [its] Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips a value against national brands." To this end, Nestlé Toll House-brand chocolate chips will take the place of the Kirkland brand, at least for the time being.

While the statement shared on the social media platform is rather comprehensive, Mashed is unable to confirm that this information came directly from Costco. While these claims should be taken with a grain of salt, it's worth noting that cocoa prices did reach record highs throughout 2024. Factors like volatile weather patterns, climate change, disease, and poor conditions among farmers have contributed to a worldwide cocoa shortage. Unfortunately, this shortage is projected to continue throughout 2025, which means Costco's beloved chocolate chips won't be returning any time soon.